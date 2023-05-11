A baby with the DNA of the first three people born in England





London UK’s Fertility Regulatory Authority on Wednesday confirmed the birth of Britain’s first baby, created using an technique that combines the DNA of three people.

The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said fewer than five babies were born this way in the UK, but did not provide details to protect the family’s identity. The news was first reported by The Guardian newspaper.

In 2015, the UK became the first country to adopt legislation to prevent women with defective mitochondria, the energy source of their cells, from passing them on to their babies. In 2016, the world’s first baby birth using this technology was reported in the United States.

Genetic defects can cause diseases such as muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, heart problems and intellectual disability. About 1 in 200 children in the UK are born with a mitochondrial disorder. To date, 32 patients have been approved for such treatment.

In women with defective mitochondria, scientists take genetic material from an egg or embryo and then implant it into a donor egg or an embryo that still has healthy mitochondria but has had the rest of its core DNA removed.

The fertilized embryo is transferred to the mother’s uterus. The genetic material from donated eggs makes up less than 1% of children born with this technology.

Mitochondrial donation therapy offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial disease the possibility of a healthy child, the UK Reproductive Regulatory Authority said in a statement Wednesday. The agency said it was still in its early stages but hoped the scientists involved at Newcastle University would release treatment details soon.

The UK requires that all women receiving treatment be approved by the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority. Regulators say to be eligible, the family member must have no other options available to avoid passing on the genetic disease.

Many critics oppose artificial reproductive technology, arguing that there are other ways people can avoid passing the disease on to their offspring, such as egg donation or screening, and that methods have not yet been proven safe.

Others point out that modifying the genetic code in this way can be a slippery slope that eventually leads to designer babies for parents who not only want to avoid genetic diseases, but also want to have taller, stronger, smarter, or better-looking children. warn you there is.

Robin Lovell-Badge, a stem cell expert at the Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research center in London, said monitoring the baby’s future development would be important.

It would be interesting to know how well the (mitochondrial donation) technology worked on a real-world level and whether the babies were free of mitochondrial disease and at risk of problems later in life, he said in a statement.

European scientists published a study earlier this year showing that a small number of abnormal mitochondria, which are inevitably passed on from a mother’s egg to a donor, can reproduce while the baby is in the womb, which can ultimately lead to genetic diseases. .

Lovell-Badge said the reasons for such problems are not yet understood and researchers must develop ways to reduce the risk.

A previous study evaluating another technique for making babies from three people, including egg donors, found that after a few years the children had no signs of unusual health problems, were doing well in school, and doing just fine as teenagers.

US doctors announced the world’s first baby using mitochondrial donation technology after treatment was carried out in Mexico.

