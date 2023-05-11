UK: UN expert says stay calm and respect diversity.





LONDON (11 May 2023) Abusive language from politicians, media and social commentators is spilling over into increasingly abusive and hateful speech about LGBT people in the UK, the United Nations independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity warned today.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz, an independent UN expert on violence and discrimination, is deeply concerned about the rise in incidents of prejudice-based harassment, intimidation and violence against LGBT people, including rampant hate crimes in the UK. said he was doing it. He spoke about his sexual orientation and gender identity during his visit to the UK from 24 April to 5 May 2023. All of this is due to the toxic nature of public debate around sexual orientation and gender identity by various stakeholders, he said.

Madrigal-Borloz warned that these developments could jeopardize critical progress built over decades to address violence and discrimination in the country.

In a statement after a 10-day visit to England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, Madrigal-Borloz praised the achievements in data collection and said the UK was prepared to take innovative public policy action based on solid evidence. While this data allows us to determine social exclusion for LGBT people, it is equally important how factors such as race, ethnic background, and socioeconomic status interact with sexual orientation and gender identity to exacerbate the risk of violence and discrimination. . said a UN expert.

Madrigal-Borloz also noted significant work in the country through strategies, action plans and public policy that are actively developing in all four countries of the UK. He is also encouraged by the actions of national governments and officials in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland regarding mandated capacities in health, education, housing and employment. While acknowledging achievements in health and education, UN experts expressed concern about the overrepresentation of LGBT people in homelessness and the relative lack of data on employment. He said waiting lists for gender-affirming treatment at the National Institutes of Health have been going on for years, and current plans risk eroding achievements in comprehensive sex education.

Experts have expressed serious concern over delays in long-promised legislation to ban sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices. This and other needed public policy changes appear to relate to the political discourse around gender-diverse people, refugees and asylum seekers, two areas where recent state action is cause for concern, Madrigal-Borloz said.

He cited examples of illegal migration legislation and comprehensive policy decisions regarding transgender people being deprived of their liberty. The expert also took issue with recent advice from the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission encouraging the UK government to reduce human rights protections for transgender people who legally recognize their gender. Madrigal Borloz said the move was aimed at withdrawing trans women from the legal protections afforded them under the Equality Act.

Experts urge all stakeholders to recognize that healthy debate is conducive to democracy in an environment that includes the protection of freedom of expression and accountability against hate speech, while putting the goal of protecting human rights at the center of state and non-state reminded me of action.

Madrigal-Borloz said politicians should conduct evidence-based assessments without stigma and prejudice.

The expert expects to publish a full report on the visit to the Human Rights Council by June 2024 at the latest.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz is a UN independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Independent experts are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. The largest independent expert body in the UN human rights system, the Special Procedures is the general name for the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanism that addresses specific national circumstances or subject matter issues in any region of the world. Special procedures specialists work on a voluntary basis. They are not UN employees and are not paid for their work. They are independent of any government or organization and serve in a private capacity.

