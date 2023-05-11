They Treated Us Like Criminals: UMMC Lets Most Oxford Nursing Program Instructors Go





The University of Mississippi Medical Center has fired nearly all of the instructors from its Oxford-based accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program, sparking outcry from current and former students who fear it will hurt their chances of passing the exam national nurse.

The move, announced last week, came midway through the program’s one-year cycle. The students received an email on May 1 describing the decision as difficult hours after five of the programs’ seven faculty members were told that UMMC would not be renewing their contracts this summer.

Please understand that these staffing changes are not punitive, rather this restructuring is based on program and student needs, wrote Julie Sanford, Dean of UMMC School of Nursing, and Leigh Holley, Assistant Dean who was one of only two teachers not to be let go. Neither director responded to Mississippi Today’s requests for comment.

Days later, students received even more news from the staff: Sanford, who UMMC named dean in 2019, would be leaving for a new position at the University of Alabamas School of Nursing.

One of the five faculty members, who asked to remain anonymous for fear that UMMC might revoke her month and a half of remaining salary, said she was devastated by the decision and taken completely by surprise. She said the only reason they were given was that it was a business decision.

I just want you to know that I have dedicated my life and my career to this institution and this program and these students,” the faculty member told Mississippi Today. I feel completely betrayed, especially when looking at the mission of the School of Nursing. They don’t live their values ​​and their mission and our whole team of teachers did.

Even though the instructors’ contracts don’t date back to June 30, the faculty member said Sanford, Holley and a UMMC human resources representative made faculty members return their badges and computers. Someone from UMMC was folding moving boxes during the meeting.

That’s why it’s so, so confusing, she said. You give us no reason, and you told the students it was not punitive, but they treated us like criminals.

A spokesperson said the UMMC had no comment on the decision. Holley, who joined the program last fall, wrote in the email that she would continue to teach classes, with instructors from the program in Jackson driving in. It is unclear if this arrangement will continue for future cohorts or if the instructors will be permanently replaced.

We were very afraid for the success of our students, which is really our main concern, said the faculty member. We have a shortage of nurses. Lived in a state of desperation for nurses.

The Oxford program, launched in 2014, is one of several undergraduate nursing programs offered by UMMC and is primarily aimed at recent graduates who have not majored in nursing. It is intensive and rigorous, packing an entire bachelor’s degree into just three semesters.

More than 60 students a year have graduated from the Oxford program in recent years, and many positions have been filled in Mississippi hospitals amid widespread nursing shortages. According to recent data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, RN vacancies and turnover rates have skyrocketed over the past year to the highest numbers in at least a decade.

One of the current students is Ashley Ledbetter, a 38-year-old former teacher who is using the program to change careers. As one of the oldest students in the program, she said the instructors put her at ease and taught her how to navigate a sometimes traumatic profession, like the first time she saw a patient die during clinics.

The irony, Ledbetter noted, is that his cohort is about to enter the third and final stage on May 30, the most crucial part. She worries that it will be more difficult to prepare for the exam with brand new instructors.

I think, really, if you focused on the needs of the students, you wouldn’t have cut out one of the most fundamental parts of this program before the program ended, Ledbetter said. Our faculty got fired in the middle of the program and that, to me, is really insane.

On May 1, shortly before Holley and Sanford sent the email, Ledbetter said she was invited to attend a virtual meeting with other student leaders.

During the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, Ledbetter said the students were told the decision was due to the programs’ declining pass rates on the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX.

But Holley and Sanford did not say whether the pass rates threatened program accreditation or were simply lower than UMMC wanted, Ledbetter said. Higher Education Institutions’ Most Recent Nursing Report Shows UMMC’s Undergraduate NCLEX Pass Rate Increased from 100% to 95.9% in a Three-Year Period Ending in 2021 , but the report includes all UMMC Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.

We were told they couldn’t give us more information because of HR policy, Ledbetter said. It was very vague.

UMMC’s bachelor’s degrees in nursing, including the Oxford program, were reaccredited last year.

The faculty member said Sanford and other UMMC administrators had previously singled out the Oxford program for its low NCLEX pass rate despite declining pass rates across the country during the pandemic.

We’ve definitely felt under scrutiny over the past two years, and been told outright that if you don’t increase your pass rates, we might end this program, she said. We bent over backwards for the students and changed things, but we never really got a chance to see how what we changed turned out.

Hours after Holley and Sanford’s first email, Holley sent a follow-up, acknowledging student reactions to the abrupt announcement. GroupMe cohorts exploded with texts; instructors whose contracts were not renewed received dozens of messages of support on Facebook.

Hi everyone, I know this news is unexpected, disturbing, even saddening and raises many questions, Holley wrote.

One of the instructors who was fired, Neeli Kirkendall, had been honored for her teaching. In 2016, she won the DAISY award from the Faculty of Nursing. A student who nominated Kirkendall for the award described her as the epitome of the perfect nurse.

Kirkendall did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Alison Doyle, who graduated from the program in 2020, said she believed the lower NCLEX pass rate was likely due to the pandemic, although she felt the quality of teaching had actually improved. after their courses are online. She was able to record and review lectures rather than scrambling to take notes in real time.

Doyle described the bonds the students had formed with the five instructors who were fired.

I saw these women for 12 months longer than anyone else in my life when I was in nursing school, she said.

The University of Mississippi had invested in the program in recent years, converting a former Oxford hospital into teaching space in 2019, according to a UMMC newsletter.

Other state universities are replicating the program. In January, the University of Southern Mississippi launched the first class of a similar program at its satellite campus on the coast.

