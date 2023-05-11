May: Gig Economy Worker Study | news and features





As the cost of living continues to soar, a new report shows that more than half of UK gig economy workers are paid below minimum wage.

An original study led by the University of Bristol found that 52% of gig workers in jobs ranging from data entry to food delivery were paid less than minimum wage. Respondents’ average wage was £8.97 an hour, about 15 per cent below the current UK minimum wage, which was raised to £10.42 this month.

More than three quarters (76%) of survey respondents also experienced work-related anxiety and anxiety.

Lead author Dr Alex Wood, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Future Work at the University of Bristol Business School, said: “The findings of this study underscore that working in the UK gig economy is often accompanied by low pay, anxiety and stress. As they continue to rise, this group of workers is particularly vulnerable and needs better pay and better protection.”

Equally worrying is that more than a quarter (28%) felt their health or safety were at risk in temporary work, and a quarter (25%) experienced distress at work.

When asked how they could improve their situation, basic rights such as minimum wage, holiday and sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal were most needed.

Unions and platform councils (similar to works councils that exist in some European countries) wish lists to represent their needs and help influence how gig economy platforms operate and influence their working conditions. included. More than three-quarters of respondents believed the introduction of such a body would bring immediate benefits.

“The main factor contributing to low pay is that this job spends a significant amount of time either logged on to a platform and waiting or looking for a job,” says Dr. Wood. Not only is this job low paying, it is also very unstable and dangerous.

“The self-employed who depend on platforms for their livelihoods urgently need labor protections to protect them from the huge power asymmetry that exists in this sector. This clearly justifies the expansion of the current ‘worker’ status to protect them.”

The study involved 510 UK gig economy workers surveyed last year. About half were remote freelancers using platforms like Upwork and Fiverr for a variety of job choices, from data entry to website design. The other half consisted of local drivers providing food delivery and taxi services through platforms including Deliveroo and Uber.

Beyond a side job to earn extra cash, respondents spent an average of 28 hours per week on gig work, which accounted for 60% of their total income.

Respondents overwhelmingly felt that their work was best described as self-employment, and that expanding work rights to include self-employment would significantly improve their working lives.

This was the first study to examine what form voice gig workers want. The findings suggest strong support for European-style co-determination, whereby workers’ representatives consult and approve changes affecting working conditions and employment. Thus, works councils that exist in countries like Germany can provide a model for platform councils and assemblies in the gig economy, giving workers a say in decisions that affect their ability to earn a living.

Brendan Burchell, professor of social sciences at the University of Cambridge and co-author of the report, added: their work life.

“These policies include an elected worker representative body that approves all major platform changes affecting jobs and working conditions. Our findings highlight the potential for trade union growth in this sector, with the majority joining such bodies. and even willing to organize.”

