US News releases its latest contested law and medical school rankings





The latest: The 2023-24 ranking is out.

US News & World Report finally released its annual rankings of the best law and medical schools on Thursday, after boycotts of those institutions, disputes over methodology and a weeks-long delay.

A few law schools changed positions, but those at the top of the new list were familiar with Stanford, Yale, Chicago, Duke, Harvard and New York University.

Yale, which was the first to boycott, retained its No. 1 position, although tied this year with Stanford. Columbia, which also participated in the boycott, fell from fourth to eighth place.

There have been big changes among the lower ranks, as a result of a new methodology. Wake Forest in North Carolina jumped 15 places to tie at No. 22, up from No. 37 last year. Texas Tech and Marquette University both gained 34 points and are tied for 71st.

Of the medical schools, most that made the top 10 list for research last year remained there in 2023-2024.

The top three medical schools are Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Pennsylvania. Joining the top ten: Vanderbilt, Weill Cornell and Washington University in St. Louis.

New York University jumped to No. 10 from No. 2 last year.

Background: Many top schools have boycotted US News.

After years of criticizing the US Newss rankings, many elite law and medical schools have decided to boycott the 2023-24 rankings by refusing to release data, claiming the rankings are unreliable and unfair, distorting educational priorities.

Yale Law School said the US News methodology does not give enough weight to programs that support careers in the public interest, champion need-based aid and welcome working-class students into the profession. . As a result, Yale argued, the rankings have effectively penalized law schools that emphasize this work and deterred others from focusing on this work.

Faced with dozens of schools refusing to participate, US News went on a listening tour last year to develop a new methodology. For law schools, 58% of school rankings are now based on the number of graduate students who pass the bar and gain employment, a substantial increase from previous years.

The new medical school rankings for research also used a new methodology and included an assessment of faculty resources, incoming student academic performance, and research productivity.

US News said for law and medical schools that declined to provide data, it filled in the blanks using publicly available information.

Despite the overhaul, a first look at the 2023-2024 rankings, released on April 21, was met with a fresh wave of criticism, which delayed the release of the final list.

