News UK proposes closure of printing plant in Knowsley, Merseyside





News UK’s Newsprinters Ltd factory in Knowsley, Merseyside, November 2022. Photo: Google Streetview

News British printing and distribution company Newsprinters Ltd has proposed closing one of its three printing plants.

The plant in Knowsley, Merseyside, built as part of a $650 million investment in a printing facility in the late 2000s, is said to have the capacity to produce 430,000 sheets of color paper per hour.

News UK said after an extensive review of Newsprinters Ltd it had come to the regrettable conclusion that it would have to propose a closure of the Knowsley printing plant in the coming months.

Knowsley’s printing operations will be moved to other printing sites at Eurocentral near Glasgow, which claims to be the world’s largest newspaper press, and Broxbourne, near Waltham Cross. It said it would retain UK-wide printing and distribution capabilities for News UK and other clients.

Closures must be coordinated with affected employees. The company said: This development does not affect the publishing of news brands manufactured by Newsprinters Ltd.

Newsprinters print and distribute headlines outside the News UK stable. In 2020, the Extinction Rebellion blockade of Knowsley and another Newsprinters facility in Broxbourne affected deliveries of the Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, Financial Times, Murdoch-owned Sun and Times newspapers.

Newsprinters Managing Director Darren Barker said the company is committed to getting printed newspapers into the hands of readers and to customers.

The proposed closure of the Knowsley facility was a difficult decision to reach. However, this offer is aimed at strengthening our ability to provide long-term sustainability for the print and distribution services we provide to customers across industries.

I would like to acknowledge and thank all my Newsprinters colleagues and Knowsley business partners for their invaluable contributions and continued cooperation and understanding over the years. We are committed to providing all possible assistance while conducting an appropriate employee consultation process.

News UK is committed to print and will continue to invest in the quality journalism our readers demand and our print production and distribution capabilities to serve both in-house and third-party clients.

The Knowsley closure is the latest in a series of printing press closures in recent years. DMG Media closed its Portsmouth Hillsea site in June of last year, Reach announced the closure of its Teesside plant in December (after closing two other plants two years earlier), FT closed its Bow site in March 2022, and Archant Closed the last press. 2019.

