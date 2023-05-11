Russia threatens Britain with ‘appropriate military response’ after being dispatched by Britain…





The Storm Shadow or SCALP EG is a British, French and Italian low-pigmentation air-launched cruise missile produced by MBDA. Photo: Alamy

Russia has threatened Britain with a “adequate response” from the military after Britain announced plans to send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Thursday that Britain would donate Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, telling lawmakers it would give the war-torn country “the best chance it has to defend itself against Russia’s continued brutality.”

A long-range, conventional, dedicated precision strike capable weapon would give Ukraine “the best chance to defend itself against Russia’s continued brutality,” Wallace said in a statement to MPs.

Wallace stressed that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia’s “deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure” in violation of international law.

The donation of these weapons systems comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, which Wallace said has “already failed”.

The Storm Shadow has the range to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to attack Russian forces and dump supplies deep in the lines.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video calling him out when he suddenly quit as prime minister***

Read more: Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to wield a ceremonial sword at the king’s coronation

In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a surprise visit to the UK. Photo: Getty

READ MORE: Compatriots shoot from behind as Russian soldier follows drone as he surrenders

A Western official told CNN that Britain had received assurances from the Ukrainian government that the missiles would only be used within Ukrainian sovereign territory, not Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia is extremely negative about Britain’s supply of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kiev.”

British officials have often publicly stated that Crimea is a sovereign territory of Ukraine and that it was annexed illegally.

After six months of staying on the defensive, Kyiv is expected to strike back soon. The Russians launched a massive winter offensive, but failed to capture important territories.

The Minister of Defense made the announcement earlier in the Commons. Photo: Congress TV The Storm Shadow missile is a long-range, air-launched, precision-guided cruise missile designed to strike high-value targets with high accuracy. Photo: Wikipedia

He described the “pile of crumbling buildings and rubble that once housed thriving businesses and vibrant homes” as “a tangible and tragic symbol of the Kremlin’s despair.”

Wallace condemned Russia’s “unnecessary destruction and senseless violence, continued violations despite warnings from international law, and deliberate targeting and killing of civilians”.

According to Downing Street, Britain’s promise to become the first country to provide long-range missiles to Ukraine remains in place, despite reports that Britain has already supplied arms to Ukraine.

Russian soldiers signal surrender to Ukrainian drone ‘near Bakhmut’

Wallace warned that Russia remains a strong military force and that “the coming weeks and months will be critical.” But he said Britain’s “momentum towards Ukraine” must and will remain with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

The defense minister noted that this week’s Victory Day parade demonstrated “this historic failure”, adding that “it demonstrated Putin’s efforts to distort the Soviet Union’s sacrifice to the Nazis as an insult to his Immortal Regiment.”

The missile is designed to be carried on a variety of aircraft, including the RAF’s Tornado and Typhoon fighters. It has a range of over 150 miles and can be fired from a safe distance. Photo: MBDA missiles

The delivery of the Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine was Russia’s sole action, the defense minister said.

“Storm Shadow allows Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory,” Ben Wallace told lawmakers.

He would not provide details about the capabilities, but added that “these weapons will give Ukraine new capabilities, but members should recognize that the system is not in the same league as the Russian AS-24 Killjoy hypersonic missile.” . There is also a Kalibr cruise missile with a range of over 2,000 km, about 7 times that of the Storm Shadow missile.”

Wallace continued, “Russia should recognize that their actions alone are giving Ukraine such a system.

“It is my judgment as Secretary of Defense that this is a coordinated and proportionate response to Russian escalation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-sends-storm-shadow-missile-to-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos