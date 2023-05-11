Birmingham Legion, second USL Championship team to advance from 2023 US Open Cup Round of 16





CHICAGO (May 10, 2023) On the final night of the Round of 16, Birmingham Legion FC (USL Championship) became only the second lower division team to advance to the next round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. , US Soccers national championship. The Round of 16, scheduled for May 23-24, will feature 14 Division I MLS clubs and two dangerous Division II underdogs in Birmingham and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC).

Birmingham beat USL Championship rivals Memphis 901 FC 3-0 to join fellow Cupsetters Pittsburgh – who eliminated early MLS-Supporters Shield contenders New England Revolution 1-0 at Foxborough on Tuesday night. The USL Championship pair of clubs ensure lower division teams have participated in the Round of 16, a streak dating back to 1997.

The night’s action began with the Columbus Crew (MLS) earning a 5-1 road win over Loudoun United (USLC), and United States Men’s National Team striker Brandon Vazquez fired the Cincinnati FC edged fellow MLS New York City FC 1-0.

Despite playing with just 10 men for almost an hour, the Houston Dynamo scored an early goal from Thor Ulfarsson for a 1-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City in an all-MLS encounter, while Nashville SC (MLS) simultaneously defeated FC Dallas (MLS). ) thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Fafa Picault and Alex Muyl.

Austin FC (MLS) ended their last Cupet hopes in the evening by claiming a 2-0 win against a side from New Mexico United (USLC) before an Open Cup After Dark touchdown on the West Coast.

The LA Galaxy (MLS) built a 2-0 lead before a young Seattle Sounders (MLS) side scored to make a tense final 20 minutes in Carson, Calif. – but a late strike from Memo Rodriguez saved the day. hosts to win 3-1.

The final game of the night gave fans a bit of Open Cup mayhem as the Portland Timbers (MLS) and Real Salt Lake (MLS) traded blows in a 4-3 goalfest that tipped in favor of the two teams several times before RSL could survive their hosts.

With the field now selected for the final 16 teams, the draw for the Round of 16 takes center stage. The remaining clubs have been grouped geographically into groups of four and a draw will determine the pairs within each group. Watch the draw live Thursday at 2 p.m. ET (B/R and B/R Football YouTube app) as teams find out their opponent in the Round of 16 and are placed in a bracket that will determine their path to the Champions League final. ‘U.S. Open Cup.

ROUND OF 16 DRAW GROUPS

Northeast

South East

Columbus Crew (MLS)

Birmingham Legion F.C. (USLC)

FC Cincinnati (MLS)

Charlotte FC (MLS)

New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (MLS)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC)

Nashville SC (MLS)

Central

West

Austin F.C. (MLS)

Colorado Rapids (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC (MLS)

Los Angeles Soccer Club (MLS)

Minnesota United FC (MLS)

Real Salt Lake (MLS)

ROUND THREE RECAP

Loudoun United (USLC) 1, Columbus Crew (MLS) 5

Columbus Crew took control of the game from the opening whistle and never looked back. Midfielder Yaw Yeboah put the visitors on the board in the 6th minute after a poor clearance from Loudoun United to give the Crew a 1-0 lead. After Loudoun defender Gaoussou Samake was sent off in the 10th minute with a consecutive red card after beating Mohamed Farsi outside the box, the rout was on. The Crew got goals in the 18th minute from Sean Zawadzki, Isaiah Parente in the 24th and 27th minutes and Christian Ramirez, who also had two assists, in the 35th minute. The onslaught in the space of 17 minutes put the Crew up 5-0 and effectively ended the match. Loudon earned a consolation goal in the 86th minute after midfielder Kalil El Medkhar was brought down in the box and calmly converted the resulting penalty. With this victory, the crew ended a streak of 10 consecutive tournaments where they had not won several matches in the Open Cup. The streak dates back to 2010 when they lost to the Seattle Sounders in the Finals.

FC Cincinnati (MLS) 1, New York City FC (MLS) 0

Brandon Vasquez builds the CV of a top striker. He scored the only goal in the 56th minute as FC Cincinnati shut out New York City FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. We continue in the US Open Cup, said Vasquez, who made his 100th appearance for FC Cincinnati in the victory. One of the newest members of the United States men’s national team, Vasquez received a corner kick from Alvaro Barreal and put it past NYCFC goalkeeper Matthew Freese from inside the goal area . James Sands had a late equalizer for NYCFC but his close range header was off target.

Birmingham Legion FC (USLC) 3, Memphis 901 FC (USLC) 0

In a contest between two USL Championship rivals, Birmingham put up a solid performance that will have them believing they can continue their run to the next round. The hosts struck first in the 20th minute with a small corner kick to Enzo Martinez who quickly crossed the ball into the box and was hammered in by Juan Agudelo. In the 38th minute, Martinez added his own goal with clever footwork that allowed him to place a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Tyler Pashers’ 64th-minute goal put Birmingham through 3-0 where the game would end.

Nashville SC (MLS) 2, FC Dallas (MLS) 0

Former FC Dallas midfielder Fafa Picault ended a scoreless stalemate just after the hour mark, and Alex Muyl added an insurance count to lift the hosts at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. After taking a pass from Taylor Washington, Picault rolled down the left side on a brilliant one-on-one run before drilling a 15-yard effort past goaltender Jimmy Maurer in the 63rd minute. Four minutes before the goal, Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira saw his shot on target deflected over the crossbar for a corner. Muyl gave Nashville some respite by wrapping a 16-yard shot in the 76th minute. Goaltender Elliot Panicco recorded the shutout.

Houston Dynamo (MLS) 1, Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 0

In a battle between two MLS teams who have met in the Open Cup six of the last seven tournaments, Houston Dynamo entered the scoresheet in the 12th minute, when Thorleifur Ulfarsson pounced on a ball 23 yards from the center of the box and sent a left-footed laser past Sporting Kansas City goaltender Kendall McIntosh. Dynamo defender Chase Gasper was shown a red card in the 35th minute after beating SKC striker Marinos Tzionis just outside the penalty area. Houston GK ANdrew Tarbell made an acrobatic save to deny the resulting free kick, and although Sporting had the advantage of being a man the rest of the contest, would not come close to finding an equaliser.

Austin FC (MLS) 2, New Mexico United (USLC) 0

Austin FC scored twice in the space of 12 minutes in the first half as the hosts reached the Round of 16 for the first time at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Midfielder Rodney Redes, the first player the Texas team signed on July 6, 2020, gave Austin a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute, sending a header from Emiliano Rigoni’s corner past goalkeeper Alexander Tambakis. In the 36th minute, Maximiliano Urruti converted Adam Lundkvist’s left wing attack from the middle of the box for an insurance goal. Austin nearly added a third goal three minutes into stoppage time as Tambakis denied Sofiane Djeffal’s diving header from the doorstep. Goaltender Brad Stuver made two saves to secure a clean sheet, while Tambakis made six.

LA Galaxy (MLS) 3, Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) 1

Memo Rodriguez came off the bench and made some memories. Rodriguez came on as a second-half substitute and scored in the 65th and 84th minutes as the Galaxy opened their 2023 US Open Cup tournament with victory over the Seattle Sounders at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. . blast for the opening goal in the 3rd minute for LA, who kicked off their first team against a collection of MLS Next Sounders and academy talent. After Rodriguez’s first goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead, Paul Rothrock salvaged one for Seattle in the 68th, but it wasn’t enough as Rodriguez sacked his second and Los Angeles’ third 20 minutes later. Jonathan Bond returned in goal for LA, who have now reached the knockout stages in six consecutive tournaments.

Portland Timbers (MLS) 3, Real Salt Lake (MLS) 4

Maikel Chang’s four-minute second-half brace sparked Real Salt Lake’s comeback to survive an upside-down goalfest at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. hour. With RSL trailing 3-2, Chang took center stage. He fended off Andres Gomez’s right wing pass 12 yards past goalkeeper David Bingham in the 55th minute to equalize, then Danny Musovski’s pass from the right flank to put the visitors ahead in the 59th minute. Just four minutes after the opening kick-off, Sebastian Blanco put Portland ahead, slipping in a pass from Noel Caliskan after the midfielder pocketed Pablo Ruiz. RSL rallied by scoring twice in 11 minutes. Musovski connected on Damir Kreilach’s left wing pass from close range for a 1-1 draw at the half-hour mark. Gomez made some nifty moves on Caliskan and powered home a spectacular 22-yard shot from the right side for a 2-1 margin at halftime. The Timbers leveled at 2-2 in the 49th minute on Justin Rasmussen’s blast from inside the penalty arc and took the lead just three minutes later as half-time substitute Jaroslaw Niezgoda snagged a pass from Nathan Fogaca and scored for a 3-2 advantage ahead of Changs. heroic. RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers made vital saves throughout the game to help RSL to a victory on the road.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/05/birmingham-legion-the-second-usl-championship-side-to-advance-from-2023-us-open-cup-round-of-32 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos