Why the US delayed sanctions on China after shooting down a spy balloon





WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) – When an alleged Chinese spy balloon swept across the United States in February, some U.S. officials believed the incursion would galvanize U.S. bureaucracy to push forward a list of actions to counter China.

Instead, the US State Department has withheld human rights sanctions, export controls and other sensitive actions in an attempt to limit damage to the US-China relationship, according to four sources. direct knowledge of US politics, as well as internal emails seen by Reuters.

Delays in items on the department’s “competitive actions” timeline, a ranked drop-down list of steps the Biden administration has planned regarding China, have alarmed some U.S. officials and exposed a rift among those in the U.S. government pushing for action. tougher on China and others advocating a more restrained approach.

While the State Department has signaled US dissatisfaction with the ball by postponing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned visit to Beijing, an internal State Department message reviewed by Reuters shows senior US officials delay planned actions against China.

Rick Waters, deputy assistant secretary of state for China and Taiwan who heads the China House political division, said in a Feb. 6 email to previously unreported staff: “The advice from S (Secretary of State) is to push the non-balloon actions to the right so that we can focus on a symmetrical and calibrated response.We can revisit other actions in a few weeks.

The sources said many measures have yet to be reinstated. The decision to postpone export license rules for telecoms equipment maker Huawei and sanctions against Chinese officials for abuses against Uyghurs have undermined morale at China House, they said.

President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to prevent a further deterioration in ties with China’s communist government, which many analysts say have hit their lowest point since their inception in 1979.

Former diplomats and members of Congress from both parties have argued that the United States must keep communication channels open with Beijing to avoid misunderstandings and weather crises.

But the sources said the current policy is too close to an earlier engagement strategy that saw China extract concessions in return for high-level dialogues that often yielded few tangible results.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions, they said Blinken had largely delegated China policy duties to Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the second U.S. diplomat.

In response to questions from Reuters, a senior State Department official said that under the Biden administration, the State Department had “coordinated with the interagency a record number of sanctions, export controls and other competitive actions” towards China.

“Without commenting on specific actions, this work is sensitive and complex, and clearly sequencing is key to maximizing impact and ensuring our message is clear and lands accurately,” the manager said.

Sherman did not respond to a request for comment.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Feb. 9, she said the department was “modernizing” its work and “will continue to oppose the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) aggressive military, diplomatic and economic practices.”

“KEEP THE CHANNELS OPEN”

In late March, Waters told a staff meeting that the State Department would “move on” from the balloon incident with China, taking advice from Sherman who was eager to reschedule the trip to Blinken, said two of the sources.

A Chinese official confirmed to Reuters that a further visit to Blinken would be more likely if the United States agreed to Beijing’s wish to put the issue aside, adding that China had made it known that it did not want the FBI releases details of its investigation into the downed balloon.

Both sources said the FBI report was originally scheduled for mid-April.

The FBI declined to comment on any report. The State Department told Reuters it never discussed the matter with the office and declined to comment on discussions with China on the matter.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in a statement that China “is deeply concerned about the independence, openness and transparency of the investigation” into the wreckage.

He added that the United States should show sincerity “to create the conditions and atmosphere for high-level exchanges and bring China-US relations back to the right track.”

Asked about the release of the FBI report during a May 2 Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Daniel Kritenbrink, the department’s top East Asia diplomat, said: “I absolutely support making sure people know what happened.”

He added that the ministry is committed to managing competition between the United States and China.

“Part of that, in our mind, has to involve high-level communication, keeping the channels open,” Kritenbrink said.

Craig Singleton, a China expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the State Department was ‘caught in a trap of its own making’, backing down from actions to maximize US influence in its rush to resume high-level exchanges.

“This move, while well-intentioned, strengthens China’s hand,” Singleton said.

DELAYS AT HUAWEI CONTROLS

China House – officially the China Coordinating Office – was launched in December as part of a reorganization of the department’s China office, intended to sharpen policies in areas where China’s growing influence is challenging the United States. United and their allies.

The four sources Reuters spoke to for this story all expressed concern that the State Department might fail in its efforts to push back against what many in the West see as China’s ambition to supplant the United States as the world leader.

The sources said the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had prepared rules to revoke Huawei-related export control licenses, even those covering less sensitive technologies. The Departments of Defense and Energy were ready to support the changes in late February, but Sherman did not support stricter rules as the State Department sought to revive Blinken’s visit, they said.

The four agencies on the end-user review board that decide such actions did not vote on the issue due to opposition from the State Department, they said.

“The licensing rule has been drafted. There is a draft language from the Federal Register,” a source said.

State Department officials declined to comment specifically on the licensing rules. An official said Sherman did not call the Commerce Department to delay any action by Huawei.

Commerce told Reuters it does not comment on deliberations on specific companies and is working with other parts of government to “continuously assess our export controls”.

The Departments of Defense and Energy did not respond to a request for comment.

The State Department has also pushed back on sanctions against Chinese officials, including some at the Central Committee’s United Front Labor Department office responsible for policies in Xinjiang, where the US government says Beijing is committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs.

China denies all abuses.

These sanctions, first prepared and delayed in October 2022 and delayed again in mid-January because they were deemed too close to Blinken’s visit, have not yet been made public, said three of the sources.

Resistance to such actions has contributed to staffing difficulties at China House, with vacancy rates reaching 40%, the four sources said.

Senior officials acknowledged the morale problems at China House, but denied they were related to politics.

“We are in the midst of a reorganization. It’s difficult,” said one of the department’s senior officials.

The State Department has struggled with staffing and morale issues left over from a hiring freeze during the Trump administration.

But some staff have recently requested reassignment, said the sources, who argued that the delays signal to working-level officials that China’s actions are not a priority.

“Even when we’re on the one-metre line, we’re debating whether we should cross,” another source said.

Reporting by Michael Martina Editing by Don Durfee and Suzanne Goldenberg

