UK Weather: Ominous funnel clouds found as country hit by heavy rains | british news





Tornado-like and unusual weather events were seen across the UK as the country was hit by thunderstorms on Thursday.

Meteorologists shared funnel cloud sightings. It was described by the Met Office as “a finger in the cloud that expands and rotates”.

UK weather – check forecast here

They reach towards the ground but crucially don’t touch it. Distinct from Tornado.

Funnel clouds have been found over northern England and the Midlands, hovering over Humberside Airport and covering southern Lincolnshire, Bedfordshire and Peterborough.

Image: Funnel clouds seen from Bedford. Photo: Twitter/@ThunderGalore Image: Funnel clouds seen from Humberside Airport. Photo: Twitter/@sam181280 Image: Funnel clouds seen from southern Lincolnshire. Photo: Twitter/@loki_weather

Others have spotted funnel clouds over the South East over Deal and Sandwich in Kent, as well as Basingstoke in Hampshire.

Describing the phenomenon, Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said, “Funnel clouds are spinning columns of air that take on the shape of a cone extending toward the ground at the base of a much larger cloud, often a cumulonimbus cloud.

Image: Funnel clouds visible over southern Lincolnshire on Thursday. Photo: Twitter/@loki_weather

“In England they look like fingers in the sky or dangling pieces of rope.

“If it hits the ground it becomes a tornado, if it touches water it becomes a column of water.

“They have been seen all over the eastern part of England, especially today, over the past few days.

“It’s not uncommon to see funnel clouds in showery conditions like this, and on average there are 35 tornadoes per year in the UK, but they are usually weak and cause little or no damage.”

The US has seen more powerful tornadoes and severe storms are expected in the coming days, with the states of Oklahoma and Kansas particularly vulnerable to extreme conditions.

READ MORE: 26 dead as tornado rips through southern US state Mississippi Severe weather risk ‘getting worse’ after deadly storm strikes Rare snow tornado spotted in Scotland’s Shetland Islands

Sightings have occurred in the UK following the UK Meteorological Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for much of the UK until 7pm on Thursday.

Forecasters said the risk of showers and thunder continued throughout the early evening, which could make travel difficult.

Wet weather, however, will give way to drier but cloudy skies on Friday, with drier, brighter and warmer conditions expected on Saturday with temperatures possibly reaching highs of 20C (68F).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-ominous-funnel-clouds-spotted-as-nation-is-battered-by-downpours-12878651 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos