US debt standoff overshadows G7 financial leaders meeting





Japan says G7 could discuss US debt crisis, ready to react Biden warns of US recession unless ceiling is raised soon G7 to discuss ways to strengthen global banking system

NIIGATA, Japan, May 11 (Reuters) – A stalemate in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling overshadowed a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders from Thursday, heightening fears of a U.S. recession as central banks seek a soft landing for the world. economy.

The governor of host Japan’s central bank said the US debt crisis could be discussed at the G7 meeting, adding that the group should be ready to respond to any repercussions in the market.

“I am confident that the US authorities will do their best to prevent this from happening,” Kazuo Ueda told reporters on Thursday when asked about the possibility of the US defaulting on its debt.

“The immediate fallout is something that US authorities should deal with. But (the G7 group) will likely review the situation … and react as needed,” he said, adding that Japanese authorities were monitoring developments closely.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faced questions from her G7 counterparts, meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, about how Washington intends to forestall turmoil in financial markets, already nervous after the recent failure of three US regional banks and tensions in Europe.

“A default would threaten the gains we’ve worked so hard for over the past few years in our pandemic recovery. And it would trigger a global slowdown that would set us back much further,” Yellen told Niigata on Thursday.

President Joe Biden has signaled the possibility of canceling his trip to next week’s G7 summit if the debt impasse is not resolved in time, warning that failure to quickly raise the limit on authorized borrowing by the government on the current $31.4 trillion could throw the US economy into recession.

The US debt crisis is a headache for Japan, which is this year’s G7 chairman and the world’s largest holder of US debt.

“The G7 will not be able to find a solution to what is a purely domestic and political American problem, even if the group could reaffirm its determination to cooperate to stabilize the markets in the worst case,” said Takahide Kiuchi, an analyst at the Nomura Research Institute.

“Washington is solely responsible for solving this problem. But when things go wrong, all other countries bear the brunt.”

THE GLOBAL OUTLOOK AMORTILogo of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting is displayed at Niigata station, ahead of the meeting, in Niigata, Japan May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The G7 finance chiefs are meeting at a time when aggressive monetary tightening in the United States and Europe is beginning to weigh on global growth and stoke fears of financial instability.

After the recent failure of several US banks, the G7 will discuss ways to strengthen the global financial system and tackle the risks of digital bank runs, Japanese officials said.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China are also clouding the outlook for the global economy, which is already under pressure from signs of weakness in the world’s second largest economy, China.

Yellen told a press conference that Washington was considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on outbound investment to China to counter its “economic coercion” against other countries.

The United States hoped to discuss the idea with its G7 allies at the meeting this week, she added.

Signs that China’s post-COVID recovery may be running out of steam are clouding policymakers’ hopes that a rebound in demand from the country would support global growth. Consumer prices in China rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April as factory gate deflation worsened, data showed on Thursday.

Other key topics to be discussed at the G7 finance meeting include measures to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine and diversifying supply chains away from China through partnerships with low- and middle-income countries.

Among other issues, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters after a meeting with Yellen that he had expressed serious concerns that Argentina’s economic challenges could usher in an extremist government. He said Argentina needed help from the International Monetary Fund. The United States is the largest shareholder in the global lender.

THE BATTLE OF DEBT

Past battles over the US debt ceiling have typically ended in a hastily arranged deal in the final hours of negotiations, averting an unprecedented default.

In 2011, the stampede caused the first downgrade of America’s blue-chip credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn that the current situation is more risky as political divisions have deepened.

At the time, the G7 financial leaders said in a statement that they were “committed to resolving the tensions arising from the current challenges regarding our budget deficits, our debt and our growth.”

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Andrea Shalal in Niigata; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by William Mallard

