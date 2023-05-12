UK will have to raise retirement age after election, minister says | economic policy





Minister for Labor and Pensions Mel Stride suggested ministers would take nettles in raising the pension age to 68 within the first two years of the next parliament.

After delaying a decision due to delayed life expectancy, Stride said he still had to make a decision but it would probably be for his successor and people would still get 10 years notice.

He also said there are currently no plans to change the triple lock on pension increases in the next Conservative Party manifesto, but there was no guarantee it would be maintained.

Speaking to reporters at a lunch in Westminster, Stride said when asked if the government would review plans to raise the pension age in the future in light of riots and protests in France.

Minister of Labor and Pensions, a close ally of Rishi Sunak, said: Eventually I made a decision. [to delay] Because of Covid and economic uncertainty and importantly, the fact that people are notified of any change for 10 years.

The date range for raising the pension age from 67 to 68 is reaching the 2030s. You are discussing the 2030’s, 40’s or around. There is no reason why we should make a decision now. You can wait until the first two years of the next Congress to make a decision and give people a 10-year notice.

But he said he still had to make a decision.

If you look at OBR’s fiscal sustainability report, which projects 50 years out, there’s real tension because demographic changes and pension costs are really weighing it in the wrong direction. So there comes a point where I need to grab the nettles, but I don’t have to until someone else is there. [job]Stride said he would not see himself becoming Works and Pensions Secretary after the next election.

Stride was asked about a triple lock on pensions that would guarantee payments would be raised to either inflation, earnings or 2.5 per cent, whichever is higher, and said he currently has no plans to waive it in his next Conservative election campaign promise. He said that he believes that the triple lock is a decision by the Prime Minister and others, and has no plans to change the triple lock.

With wage growth only around 5.5% amid high inflation, pensioners will see record growth of 10% this year.

Under the current plan, the state pension age of 66 will be raised to 67 in stages between 2026 and 2028, and to 68 between 2044 and 2046, for those born after April 1977.

A 2017 government review pushed the latter’s reach forward to the late 2030s, suggesting that millions of people born in the early 1970s who are expected to retire at age 67 should wait an extra year.

A January report claimed ministers planned to push the increase, which currently affects people under the age of 54, by 2035 in response to lobbying from the Treasury Department, which hopes to save billions of pounds in state pension payments.

However, with general elections scheduled for next fall, ministers were concerned about backlash from middle-aged voters. Riots in France over plans to raise the pension age from 62 to 64 also frightened British officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/11/uk-will-have-to-raise-retirement-age-after-election-minister-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos