What is driving record levels of migration to the US border?





CIUDAD JUREZ, Mexico Millions of people are leaving their homes across Latin America in numbers not seen in decades, many heading to the United States.

While migration to the U.S. southern border has always fluctuated, the pandemic and ensuing recession hit Latin America harder than almost anywhere else in the world, plunging millions into hunger, misery and despair.

A generation of progress against extreme poverty has been wiped out. Unemployment has reached a two-decade high. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has choked off a key grain and fertilizer pipeline, sending food prices soaring.

Economic shocks have been compounded by violence, as conflicts between armed groups escalate in once relatively peaceful countries and rage in places long accustomed to terror.

In the midst of these events, smugglers and migrants launched powerful social media campaigns, numerous and riddled with misinformation, which encouraged people to migrate to the United States.

This accumulation of grim factors means that when a pandemic-era border restriction known as Title 42 is lifted this week, the United States will face an even more daunting immigration challenge than the one it faced. when the measure was first imposed.

You couldn’t find a worse set of facts to leave tens of millions of people with no choice but to move, said Dan Restrepo, who served as President Barack Obama’s top adviser on Latin America. It is inevitable that you will have a massive displacement, it really is a perfect storm.

For three years, the US government has been trying to stem record flows of people arriving at the US border by using the public health measure to quickly deport those crossing illegally.

However, when Title 42 expires, migrants who enter the country illegally will have the opportunity to seek asylum, which many were unable to do during the three years the public health restriction was in place.

Qualifying won’t be easy, the Biden administration is rolling out new eligibility restrictions and if the process works as expected, many will still be deported fairly quickly.

But the large flows building in northern Mexico could overwhelm the system, meaning more people, especially families and children, could be released to the United States with notice to appear before a judge. ‘immigration.

In some cases, social media is used to falsely advertise upcoming border rule changes when the floodgates are opened. On TikTok, posts tagged #titulo42 have been viewed more than 96 million times, with a popular post claiming, on May 11: You can’t get kicked out. Title 42 is complete.

The number of border encounters has already increased in recent days, a jump that US officials hope will only last a few weeks and then eventually wane.

Many migrants come from places like Venezuela, which suffered from one of the worst economic crises in the world before the pandemic. Much of the country sank further into misery as the coronavirus shut down the world. A massive outflow has deepened, bringing the total number of Venezuelans who have fled since 2015 to 7.2 million, about a quarter of the population.

In Colombia, where worker protection is weak, unemployment has reached its highest level on record. Brazil has recorded the second highest number of Covid deaths in the world. Immigrants who had already traveled from all over Latin America to these two countries were among the first to lose all hope of subsistence.

Nicaraguans have historically migrated north in relatively small numbers. But inflation, falling wages and an increasingly authoritarian government have pushed hundreds of thousands out in recent years.

Gang violence and homicides have exploded in relatively quiet Ecuador. Haiti has been hit by a cholera epidemic, an extreme food crisis and a war between armed criminal groups, all at the same time.

The Darin Gap, a treacherous 70-mile stretch of jungle that connects Central and South America, has suddenly become a thoroughfare for people without visas or the money to make the trip otherwise.

The United Nations expects no less than 400,000 people to transit there this year, nearly 40 times the annual average from 2010 to 2020.

Sitting inside a pale pink tent on a Colombian beach not far from the jungle last year, Willian Gutirrez, 31, a welder and bricklayer, said the situation back home in Venezuela had gone from bad to worse . He hadn’t had a steady job in years, the meals were meager and sometimes I stopped eating so they could, he said, waving at his children, Ricardo, 5, and Yolayner, 2 years old.

The family lived in a half-built house without electricity in the oil-rich town of Maracaibo, said Mr Gutirrez’s wife, Johana Garca, 38. After seeing so many friends leave for the United States, she said, they had decided to risk the trip.

They went there because the US economy rebounded quickly from the coronavirus and then went hungry for workers.

But they were also told by smugglers, relatives and people posting on Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp that under President Biden they could actually cross the border and stay.

Ms. Garca, who had just enough money to buy a tent, a headlamp and two bags of bread for the jungle trip, had heard about it from Venezuelans who had arrived in the United States before her.

It’s difficult, yes, they told him, but it’s possible.

US border officials regularly use Title 42 to immediately turn back people who enter the country illegally, invoking it more than 2.7 million times since March 2020.

But Mexico has only agreed to take in migrants deported from a handful of countries in the region, forcing the Biden administration to return the rest to their homelands, a slower process constrained by cost, logistics and the fact that some governments have not always accepted deportation flights from the United States.

What on paper was in some ways the toughest border policy ever put in place, like a complete and total ban on entry, never worked that way in practice, said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, director of policies at the American Immigration Council, a Washington-based organization. immigrant advocacy organization.

Since taking office, according to federal data, the Biden administration has allowed some 1.8 million migrants to remain in the country pending asylum hearings, many of whom surrendered after crossing the border. Unknown numbers have also entered the country undetected.

People who want to travel to the United States know it has been an advantageous time to try to enter the country, said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research organization. They calculate their chances of entering before leaving.

AnaGabriela Gmez, 28, a pharmacy assistant who earned less than $100 a month at her home in Caracas, left Venezuela with her two young sons in September. After nine terrible days in the Darin jungle, she heard that Mr. Biden was tightening border restrictions against Venezuelans.

But so many neighbors and friends had passed. She didn’t quite believe the president.

I’ll go see it with my own eyes, she decided. After arriving at the US border with her boys, aged 5 and 6, she crossed the Rio Grande at Ciudad Jurez and surrendered to US Border Patrol agents, who let her pass.

She is now staying in a shelter in Manhattan and is considering seeking asylum. In his opinion, the journey was painful, but it was worth it.

My goal was to get here, she says, but now I have another goal: to work, to get my papers, a good school for the boys.

In Facebook and WhatsApp groups for potential migrants, a cascade of users are encouraging migrants to come to the border after the public health measure expires.

For those who want to know if the border is open, one person said last week in a Facebook group called Darin Jungle Migrant Survivors, yes.

Reporting by Natalie Kitroeff from Ciudad Jurez, Mexico; Eileen Sullivan contributed reporting from El Paso, Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/11/world/americas/title-42-migration-us-border.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos