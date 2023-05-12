Russia threatens ‘military response’ after UK delivers long-range missiles to Ukraine | political news





Britain has threatened a “military response” after Russia promised to send long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Britain’s defense secretary has said Storm Shadow missiles will be provided to Ukrainian forces, and Sky News understands that some of the missiles are already being provided to Ukrainian forces.

Responding to reports that a deal had been reached, Moscow said the move would require “an appropriate response from our military”.

Ukraine has long requested long-range missiles, but the United States and other countries have been reluctant to supply long-range missiles in case an attack in Russia escalates.

Image: Britain confirms it will send long-range missiles. Photo: Gary Dawson/Shutterstock

Breaking news:Politics latest: Tories reveal position on electoral agreements with other parties War latest: Russia threatens UK with ‘adequate response’ after missile announcement

The Storm Shadow is a long-range air-launched cruise missile developed by British Aerospace and a French company that can carry a 450 kg conventional warhead up to 200 miles (300 km).

“The donation of these weapons systems provides Ukraine with the best opportunity to defend itself against Russia’s continued brutality, particularly the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in violation of international law,” Wallace said, addressing the House of Representatives. said.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself against it.”

He added that the missiles would be used “within Ukrainian sovereign territory”.

If a missile is fired at Russia, the Russian response is more likely to be greater.

Image: British forces used Storm Shadows in Iraq in 2003.

Wallace said he wouldn’t go into details about the Storm Shadow’s capabilities, but “the weapon will bring new capabilities to Ukraine: a hypersonic missile” or “a Kalibr cruise missile with a range of over 2,000 km, about seven times that of the Storm Shadow missile.” .

What is the Stormshadow Cruise Missile?

The deployment of the Storm Shadow cruise missile is a significant enhancement of the capabilities of the weapons Britain has sent to Ukraine.

The missile has a strike capability of nearly 200 miles (300 km).

The missile weighs 1.3 tons and is just over 5 meters long.

It launches from the air and could theoretically be used by Soviet-made jets in Ukraine.

British-owned Storm Shadow missiles are built in Stevenage by MBDA. Each cruise missile costs about 2 m.

Storm Shadow was originally developed as a project between England and France in the early 1990s.

It was used in Iraq in 2003 and in Libya in 2011 by France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

These missiles have also been used to bomb Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been begging Western countries for missiles of this type for months, but the request has been rejected, particularly by the United States.

In his speech, the defense minister laid out several ways Russia attacked Ukraine, including allegations that it used white phosphorus.

He said using such a weapon that “burns at 800 degrees Celsius” violates “Protocol 3 of the Certain Conventional Arms Convention.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/russia-threatens-military-response-after-uk-gives-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-12878786 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos