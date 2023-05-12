Republican-led lawsuit threatens critical US cyber protections





The White House doesn’t have the same control over the EPA, which is an independent agency, but Greene says from what he’s seen the agency has tried to work with the water industry.

The NSC did not respond to a request for comment on the EPA lawsuit and its possible effects on the administration’s agenda. The EPA declined to comment because litigation is ongoing.

A legal fight on several fronts

Republican attorneys general challenging the EPA directive make several claims. They say the agency did not follow proper procedure to issue a settlement. They allege that the EPA exceeded its authority under the Safe Drinking Water Act and subsequent legislation. And they argue that by requiring state water regulators to incorporate cybersecurity into their inspections, the federal government is usurping states’ sovereign authority to regulate water facilities and unconstitutionally burdening them with new work.

Michael Blumenthal, an environmental regulatory attorney at McGlinchey Stafford, says the EPA appears to have violated the Administrative Procedure Act by issuing its guidance to states as a reinterpretation of existing guidance on state responsibilities for environmental conduct. sanitary surveys of water facilities, thereby avoiding public comment. process.

Peggy Otum, a partner at WilmerHale who leads the law firm’s environmental practice, says the state sovereignty argument reflects a larger debate about the extent to which the federal government and the EPA in particular can impose States with new mandates. Who will pay for this? is the main question, says Otum.

Greene was skeptical of this argument. The White House is aware of the water sector’s funding problems, he says, but that’s not reason enough to refrain from imposing better security.

Open to interpretation

But the most important argument in the case concerns whether the EPA’s regulatory authority for the water sector even extends to cybersecurity. Blumenthal says the Safe Drinking Water Act doesn’t give them the power to comply with cybersecurity.

The EPA derived its authority from newly reinterpreted definitions of key terms in its guidance to states, but Blumenthal says that approach was invalid and would allow for mandates that were never originally contemplated.

Greene argues that laws like the Safe Drinking Water Act, although enacted before cyber threats gained prominence, were clearly intended to let the EPA protect vital resources from all sorts of harm. That would be too literal a reading of the intention of these [laws] say, they didn’t think about cybersecurity, so you can’t cover it up, says Greene. It’s like saying, the colonial armies did not think of air assets.

Courts have historically deferred to agencies in lawsuits regarding the interpretation of their fundamental statutes, but that principle, known as Chevron deference, hangs by a thread in the U.S. Supreme Court, Otum says.

Everybody sniffles

The EPA lawsuit emerges as a potential stumbling block for the Biden administration’s new national cyber strategy, which describes critical infrastructure regulation as a national security imperative. Other regulators will be watching this case very closely to see what happens, Blumenthal said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is working on cyber rules for hospitals, which, like water facilities, are heavily regulated by states. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is preparing rules to secure the emergency alert system, an essential tool for state and local authorities. And the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is updating its security regulations and strengthening its oversight of data breach disclosures.

