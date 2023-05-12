Why England Wasn’t Zelenskyy’s First Choice as Eurovision Host





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his preferred venue for this year’s Eurovision.

An international singing competition is now in full swing in Liverpool, where Great Britain is hosting the event on behalf of 2022 champions Ukraine.

Hosting the event is usually an honor for the most recent winner, but the Russian invasion of the neighboring country in February meant that organizers ruled that it was not safe for Eurovision to be held in Ukraine this year. , instead secured gigs.

But Zelenskyy told the public broadcaster that he would have preferred a country closer geographically, ideally one that shares a border, to hold the event in the name of Ukraine.

According to the BBC, he explained that this would allow our people to travel and get very close to huge events.

However, he added that he had a lot of respect for Britain, which he described as an amazing country.

Most importantly, the contest is being held. Let the people use their talents,” the president said.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the championship last year with a song called Stefania, with an astounding score of 631 points.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra celebrates after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

The group also expressed regret for not being able to hold the event this year.

Band member Tymofii Muzychuk told BBC News: Of course it’s sad that they won’t be performing in Ukraine, but hopefully if the UK entry wins, we can exchange and host Eurovision in Ukraine. [in 2024].

“It’s great to be staged in the UK. We see a lot of Ukrainian colors and the most important thing is safety.

Shortly after the victories of the past few years, the group told Eurovisionworld: Either way, a victory will be very important for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy previously said he hoped Ukraine could one day welcome Eurovision in its homeland last year.

He wrote on Instagram in May: We will do our best to welcome Eurovision participants and guests someday in Mariupol, Ukraine. Free, peaceful and rebuilt! I am sure that the chord of our victories in the fight against the enemy is not far off.

