US inflation is once again about used car prices





For the past three years, used cars have been at the center of inflation dynamics in the United States. In 2020, there were several months where used cars kept the United States from entering disinflation. Then, in June 2021, as inflation started to kick in, used cars accounted for a third of the year-over-year inflation rate.

Anna Han

Over that summer, manufacturers struggled to source parts and chips for new cars, and it was unclear how widespread or persistent those supply chain issues would be. In October, however, economists realized that supply problems across the economy would make inflation persistent, and prices rose in several other sectors. By then, inflation was no longer just about used cars.

Now, however, the used car trend line is back. In the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, used car prices rose 4.4% month-on-month after falling for nine consecutive months, drives up the headline inflation figure. This reflected a rise in wholesale car prices earlier in the year that previous CPI calculations had not yet digested, and which showed up in April’s figures. (The index lags price indicators in the private sector.) But more real-time data shows prices started falling in April, meaning used-car inflation will ease back to again later in future CPI reports. (On an annual basis, used car prices are still down 6.6%).

This time, however, it’s not just used cars that dominate the inflation reading. Lower prices for new cars and discounts on various services, such as transportation and medical care, helped even CPI data and lower annual inflation from 5% in March to 4.9% in April.

As new car purchases rebound and consumers spend their income tax refunds, the used car market is expected to cool again, wrote Skanda Amarnath, an economist at Employ America, an advocacy group. workers’ rights.

Core inflation, an important measure that eliminates volatility in energy and food prices and often determines the future of inflation, but for used cars and car insurance, would not have risen only 0.2% (instead of the 0.4% expected by economists), Dean Baker, an economist who co-founded the Center for Economic Policy Research, said on Twitter.

