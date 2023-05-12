EuroSkills 2023 Finals UK Team Announced





The UK’s young technical champions will head to Gdask, Poland to compete later this year.

The UK’s young technical champions will head to Gdask, Poland to compete later this year.

More information on this topic Recent articles

20 elite apprentices and students from the UK will travel to Poland this fall to compete in the EuroSkills final against the best young professionals Europe has to offer.

Talented British students in fields such as hairdressing, carpentry, cooking, restaurant service, plumbing and web development compete against their European peers at Gdask from 5 to 9 September, featuring 600 young learners from 32 Member States. .

Following the top 10 placements of British entrants in the WorldSkills finals for the past several years, the Team UK Organizing Committee has confirmed that the UK will be entering the Digital Construction and Robotics Systems Integration category for European competitions for the first time.

Siemens apprentice Lucy Yelland, who will represent the UK team in mechatronics, said: “Education so far has been difficult, but I have really enjoyed it.

Ben Love, a Siemens apprentice and mechatronics competitor, added: As an apprentice he never thought he would represent England in Europe.

Tyler Lewis, a student at Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges, said on winning gold in the national final: First of all, I focused on preparing for the competition. Because you know the bar will be really high.

Competitors from the UK’s four countries went through a rigorous selection process, including taking part in national competitions. They will be fighting for a spot at the WorldSkills final stage in France next year.

Event organizers said they expect more than 100,000 spectators from Poland and across Europe to watch the EuroSkills event, which has been suspended for several years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interim CEO of WorldSkills UK, Ben Blackledge, said it would provide a valuable mechanism for benchmarking students’ skills against European standards.

This will be a life-enhancing opportunity for these outstanding youngsters who will be competing on the British team. They embody not only the traits we should aspire to in our young workforce, but also embody the UK government’s ambitions for a global UK, Blackledge said.

They are the leaders of their generation and will inspire more people to follow in their footsteps. good luck.

WorldSkills Europe Board Chair Teija Ripattila said the event will showcase the highest level of excellence that will motivate more young people to develop technical and vocational skills.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said EuroSkills has helped learners achieve their career goals.

He added: Celebrating the UK’s technological excellence is not only good for business and the economy, it makes real changes to the way vocational education and apprenticeships are perceived, elevating their status and supporting our excellent further education sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://feweek.co.uk/uk-team-for-euroskills-2023-finals-announced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos