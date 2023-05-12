US-Mexico border prepares for midnight lifting of restrictions on Title 42 migrants | US-Mexico border





As the United States was set to lift the strict restrictions at the US-Mexico border, known as Title 42, on Thursday evening, migrants rushed to enter the United States before the restrictions of pandemic-related asylum being lifted in a shift that threatens to put historic pressure on the nations’ beleaguered immigration system.

The major policy change comes as tens of thousands of people are stuck in harsh conditions in northern Mexico or risk their lives and freedom to enter America illegally, straining local communities and intensifying divisions policies.

The right to seek asylum in the United States has been blocked for many people fleeing political and economic crises, particularly from countries in Central and South America, the Caribbean and parts of Africa.

As the late-night deadline approached, migrants in Mexico lost their clothes before descending a steep bank into the Rio Grande, clutching plastic bags full of clothes. A man held a baby in an open suitcase over his head.

On the American side of the river, the migrants changed into dry clothes and made their way through barbed wire. Many surrendered immediately to authorities and hoped to be released while pursuing their cases in backlogged immigration courts, which takes years.

It was unclear how many migrants were on the move or how long the influx would last. On Thursday evening, the numbers appeared to be slowing in some places, but it was unclear why, or whether crossings would increase again after restrictions expire.

Donald Trump, an anti-immigration hardliner, implemented the Title 42 public health rule in 2020 when the pandemic hit, but it was continued and even extended by Joe Biden, despite campaign promises a fairer and more humane system at the border. The policy has faced court battles and criticism from left and right.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande River as they attempt to reach the United States. Photograph: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

The number of people apprehended by federal agents after crossing the US border without permission has fluctuated for years, but has risen again in recent weeks, topping 10,000 on Monday and Tuesday along the 2,000-mile line with Mexico . Under Title 42, many are summarily expelled from the United States without even being given the opportunity to seek asylum.

When Title 42 is lifted, migrants will be allowed to seek refuge again when they approach official border entry points, but the Biden administration plans to expedite initial interviews by officers to decide who has a case to take to court, prompting immigrant advocates to complain that a rushed process will be unfair.

The administration has also introduced aggressive new regulations that will deny asylum to nearly all migrants who cross illegally. The new measure will take effect when Title 42 is lifted, coinciding with the end of the government’s broad declaration that the United States is in a Covid-19 public health emergency.

There are fears of further chaos, confusion and misery for migrants at the mercy of complex policies on paper or in the various ways they are implemented on the ground.

A Peruvian family at the border in Yuma, Arizona on Thursday. Photography: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the new rule would lead to harsher consequences for migrants crossing illegally, who could be deported and barred from entering the United States for five years if they do not meet the conditions. for asylum.

On Wednesday, Mayorkas also touted the biggest ever expansion of legal avenues for people to apply to enter the United States, but these are still strictly limited, and he paired his language with tough rhetoric, saying: The lifting of Title 42 does not mean our border is open, in fact it is the opposite and promised harsher consequences for irregular migration across the border than before.

He warned migrants: do not risk your life and savings, do not listen to [human] smugglers lie will be returned to you we are a nation of immigrants but we are also a nation of laws.

Many migrants were keenly aware of the impending political changes as they sought an opportunity to turn themselves in to US immigration authorities on Thursday.

I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, said Jhoan Daniel Barrios, a former Venezuelan military police officer as he surveyed the border at Ciudad Jurez, across from El Paso, Texas, with two friends , looking for a chance to seek refuge in the United States.

We have no more money, we have no food, we have no housing, the cartel is after us, said Barrios, whose wife was detained in the United States. What are we going to do, wait for them to kill us?

Last week Barrios and his friends entered the United States and were deported. They had little hope of a different result on Thursday.

A migrant carrying a child attempts to cross the Rio Grande River to the United States on May 11, 2023. Photograph: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans blame Biden and have made immigration a hot topic in recent elections, with the right continuing to use the language of Trump as president and refer to migrants as an invasion.

Biden administration officials have stepped up attacks on Republicans, saying they have failed to fix immigration laws or provide adequate border funds, while refusing to pass legislation giving more orderly pathways to eligibility for U.S. citizenship.

I asked Congress for a lot more money for Border Patrol, Biden told reporters on Wednesday. They did not do it.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives was aiming to pass a sweeping bill on Thursday that would further tighten border security and restrict access to asylum, but it has little chance in the Senate.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the country has seen migrants apprehended a record 4.6 million times at the southern border.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week showed just 26% approved of Bidens’ handling of immigration.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a fierce critic of Bidens border policies, this week expanded an ongoing National Guard deployment to help intercept and repel large groups of migrants trying to enter Texas illegally. , although immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government. government.

Migrants at the border near San Diego on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Abbott said a great job, retweeting a tweet on Wednesday that showed a video clip of state troops behind loops of razor wire blocking people climbing a muddy bank of the Rio Grande that marks the Texas border, despite the many of them carrying small children and others waiting waist-deep in a river that has taken the lives of many migrants.

Detention facilities along the border were well beyond capacity, and Border Patrol agents were told to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to report to a U.S. immigration office within 60 days, according to a US official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue and provided information to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned of more crowded Border Patrol facilities ahead.

I cannot overstate the strain on our staff and facilities, he told reporters on Thursday.

In San Diego, more than 100 migrants, many of them Colombian families, slept under plastic sheeting between two border walls, watched by Border Patrol agents who had nowhere to take them for processing.

Earlier this week, eight men believed to be from Venezuela were killed and 10 others seriously injured when a local resident of Brownsville, where the border reaches the Gulf of Mexico, rammed a car into migrants waiting at a bus stop while, according to several witnesses, shouting anti-immigrant curses.

In March, 49 people were killed at a border detention center for migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, when they were trapped behind locked doors in a fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/11/us-mexico-border-title-42-migrant-restrictions-lifting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos