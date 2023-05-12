Bank of England “Prepare for two more years of soaring inflation”





Policymakers also said economic growth would be substantially stronger than previously thought and that the economy is now expected to expand over the next two years rather than contract.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets interest rates, predicted the economy would grow 2.25 percent in three years, more than it predicted in February. This is the biggest growth upgrade in history.

Unemployment rates are expected to be lower than previous forecasts, while salary growth is expected to be higher. The average pay packet is expected to increase by 5pc this year.

The growth upgrade stands in stark contrast to previous gloomy predictions that the economy will remain below pre-pandemic size through at least 2026.

Policymakers said there was tentative evidence that the job market was starting to cool.

The bank added that it had so far felt only a third of the impact of previous rate hikes and that higher borrowing costs are expected to dampen growth in the coming months.

Many people with mortgages have yet to experience higher interest rates, the bank said. The fixed-rate deals for 1.3 million homes are due to expire before the end of the year, adding an average of $200 to monthly costs as borrowers switch to new, higher rates.

Mr Bailey also recently warned that the return of a 100pc mortgage could lead to “quite a few problems” and risk trapping borrowers in uncontested deals.

The Skipton Building Society announced this week that it will offer no-deposit mortgages to first-time buyers paying rent.

“I wouldn’t say no to a 100pc mortgage, but both lenders and borrowers should be very careful about it,” he told the BBC.

Borrowers with no security deposits may end up living in properties that are worth less than their mortgages if home prices plummet.

Mr Bailey said:

