Trump says Republicans should leave the US by default. What would happen next.





Text size

US lawmakers face a June 1 deadline for the debt ceiling. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Negotiations over the US debt ceiling continue to drag on ahead of an impending deadline as partisan wrangling potentially jeopardizes the security of the global financial system.

If this sounds sadly familiar, that’s because it is: this same situation has happened before. And even if it is resolved at the 11th hour, many investors could still suffer.

From stocks to bonds and beyond, there’s little in the financial system that the US debt ceiling doesn’t affect. Failure to resolve by the June 1 deadline could be catastrophic, likely leading to a halt in government benefits for retirees and veterans, and potentially a recession and other woes.

While former President Donald Trump said this week that Republicans should let the United States default if it doesn’t get the spending cuts it wants, markets are still largely unaware of this doomsday scenario.

It may be because the repercussions would be so severe. In other words, investors still seem to believe that even the most stubborn politicians wouldn’t dare throw the economy overboard. Then there is the fact that familiarity breeds complacency. Now that the United States has plunged into the abyss of default in the past, the Treasury Department’s extraordinary measures to avert disaster seem more common.

Economists are looking to past scenarios to determine how this latest standoff might play out.

History shows that even if we finally get a deal before the June 1 deadline, the showdown will have repercussions and lead to slower economic growth, Veneta Dimitrova, senior U.S. economist at Ned Davis Research, wrote on Tuesday.

As many investors will recall, the United States came dangerously close to defaulting in 2011. Although the world’s largest economy avoided it, Standard & Poors still downgraded US government credit, increasing the cost of borrowing for billions of dollars of national debt.

The S&P 500 fell about 20% from April to October of the same year, bracketing the August deal and downgrading, while the dollar index fell and gold jumped, noted Dimitrova.

Although the situation this year is very different from that of 2011 for a number of reasons, what has not changed is the markets’ distaste for uncertainty. This uncertainty, she says, will continue to weigh on markets without a long-term solution. The most likely outcome could be a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling, either for a brief period or until September, when Congress debates next year’s budget, as lawmakers have repeatedly done in recent years. years.

This near-solution of kicking the can on the road may just delay the problem. said Dimitrova.

This would eliminate the risk of failure [for now]though that could push it back until later in the year if debt talks stall, she said. In this case, the government faces a double problem of default and government shutdown, if spending runs out.

Additionally, she warns that the impasse over the debt ceiling could lead to greater uncertainty over U.S. economic policy, which has also led to slower economic growth in the past, especially when the government cut spending. This is a particularly worrying parallel, as 2023 has already been marked by marked economic uncertainty with rapidly rising interest rates.

Ultimately, politicians’ repeated willingness to play with fire around the debt ceiling issue left markets in the dark about the process. Yet the costs are real for Americans and investors, as history shows, and likely still will be.

Corrections & enhancements

Ned Davis Research’s analysis of the debt ceiling was released on Tuesday. A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the report was from late April.

Write to Teresa Rivas at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/donald-trump-us-debt-ceiling-default-economy-b56ce225 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos