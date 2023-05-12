How do we know a US default would be an economic disaster





In CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump on Wednesday, the former president said a US default on its debt could be psychological and it could be nothing or it could just be a bad week or a bad day.

Economists disagree; many of them.

As the political stalemate continues and the country moves closer to the day when the government will no longer be able to meet all of its financial obligations, a slew of economists have released estimates of the economic impact of a default. payment of the American debt. These estimates have all been grim.

If the United States defaulted on its debt, it would undermine confidence in the federal government’s ability to pay all of its bills on time, affecting the government’s credit rating and triggering massive turbulence in financial markets.

The United States was in a similar situation in 2011 when it nearly defaulted. In this case, credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings downgraded the government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+. The federal government maintains a perfect credit rating of Fitch and Moodys, but that could change as the standoff drags on.

Investors care about stability and predictability, so a credit rating downgrade would send a chill down Wall Street. Except that some tensions in the market have already manifested. Yields on Treasuries for early June, when the Treasury Department may run out of cash and extraordinary measures, have soared this month. Borrowing costs for credit card rates and mortgage rates would skyrocket, since US debt serves as a critical benchmark for various forms of debt. This forces Americans to pay more to borrow on top of the Federal Reserve’s own rate hikes.

Worsening expectations about a possible default would make significant disruptions in financial markets increasingly likely, Wendy Edelberg and Louise Sheiner of the Brookings Institution wrote in an analysis. Such financial market disruptions would most likely be accompanied by falling stock prices, loss of consumer and business confidence, and shrinking access to private credit markets.

U.S. investments would take a hit as stocks would lose up to a third of their value, wiping out around $12 trillion in household wealth, according to Moodys Analytics.

The broader economic impact of a US debt default would be a recession that would encompass the global economy, including severe job losses.

A default would threaten the gains we have worked so hard for over the past few years in our pandemic recovery. And that would trigger a global slowdown that would set us back much further, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in Japan, where she is attending a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

In a scenario where government default persists for months, that could mean 7.4 million US job losses, according to Moodys Analytics. California would lose 841,600 jobs, Texas would cut 561,700 jobs and Florida would lose 474,700 jobs.

And the housing market would not be spared the economic calamity of a US government default, as Yellen once described.

New analysis from Zillow estimated that housing costs would soar 22%, with 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates topping 8%, and existing home sales falling 23% at their lowest point. in the event of non-payment.

Many things that we assume are part of our financial fabric would be ripped out, Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told CNN in an interview Thursday.

It’s a big concern. Every family should be concerned, he said. From our own knowledge and oversight of the banking system, we know that everyone is extremely concerned. Corporate America, Main Street, all of that could be affected.

Failure by the US government to fulfill its obligations would quickly have a major financial impact on tens of millions of Americans.

About 66 million pensioners, disabled workers and others receive monthly social security benefits. These payments could be delayed if the Treasury does not have enough funds, about $25 billion a week.

Nearly two-thirds of recipients depend on Social Security for half of their income, and for 40% of recipients, payments make up at least 90% of their income, according to the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Insurance. disease.

More than 2 million federal civilian workers and about 1.4 million active duty military personnel could see their pay delayed. Federal government contractors could also see a delay in payments, which could impact their ability to compensate their workers. Some veterans’ benefits, including disability benefits and pensions for some low-income veterans and their surviving families, could be affected.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, approximately $25 billion in pay or benefits for active members of the military, public service and military retirees, veterans and Supplemental Security Income recipients are sent on first day of the month.

Delays in these payments would affect the economy since consumers would have less money to spend and their confidence would be shaken. This would be especially true in areas with many senior citizens and low-income residents.

In addition, many federal government payments that go to states, municipalities, individuals and others could be affected, with economic consequences. Food stamps and unemployment benefits could be interrupted.

Disruptions to Medicare and Medicaid payments would hurt health care providers, especially small hospitals and doctor’s offices that operate with low profit margins, according to a recent report by Moodys Analytics. If the standoff drags on, these providers could become less willing to treat patients covered by government programs.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

