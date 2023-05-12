Declining Turkish Demand Hitting UK Scrap Prices





Mellor Metals Managing Director Shane Mellor warned that the recent decline in finished product prices in Turkey has reduced the price of recycled metals in domestic and export markets.

Turkey is one of the largest importers of British recycled metals, but prices for finished goods in Turkey have fallen in recent months, which has reduced the price they are willing to pay for scrap.

This is in line with what many other iron recyclers have said in recent weeks, as the aftermath of the earthquake in southern Turkey and uncertainty over Turkey’s elections have taken hold.

Markets Shane Mellor, Managing Director, Mellor Metals

Mr Mellor said the decline in finished product prices in Turkey reverberated in the recycled metal market as consumers are looking for cheap feed raw materials.

He also said the deepwater bulk market was the frontrunner, down about 20% over the past few days, while UK consumers and container destinations adjusted their prices to more favorable terms (down about 12%).

He advised that the market would remain bearish in the short to medium term, even if material shortages are pivotal to a correction at some point.

domestic

Mr Mellor added that British steelworks continue to meet all domestic demand for recycled raw materials, albeit at a low level. However, export markets remain a major source for recycled materials with the UK being the largest exporter by country within the European region.

Along with material shortages, British merchants continue to endure a lack of available staff and high energy and inflationary costs.

Continued uncertainty surrounding the situation in Ukraine, rising energy/labor costs, and fears about the global economy and financial markets are all affecting sentiment.

Turkey

The decline in Turkish demand was also noted by Mogens Bach Christensen of Danish company HJHansen Genvindingsindustri A/S.

Turkey introduced a lot of steel when it was rebuilding after the earthquake, but demand is now declining.

In his report, he said the effects of inflation and interest rates were being felt, exacerbated by the situation in Turkey.

The logic is simple. When heating costs rise significantly, like in 2022, replacing your family car will be postponed, extending its lifespan. If the business environment is uncertain, investment in the industry is also postponed.

[Turkish] Prices are trending down, mainly due to lower demand for finished products. The Indian market for recycled steel has been relatively stable over the past year and is generally much less volatile than in Turkey. However, prices in India have also recently declined.

US recycled steel dealers enjoyed a surprisingly solid first quarter.

George Adams, SA Recycling (USA) Global

Elsewhere, a report by George Adams of SA Recycling (US) and fellow BIR board members found that US recycled steel dealers and mills enjoyed a surprisingly strong first quarter through 2023.

He said: The first quarter of this year was slow development, but by February it was starting to become clear that new steel orders were exceeding projected demand. This has set off a chain reaction in which new steel prices continue to rise, putting upward pressure on recycled steel prices in markets where recycled steel supplies are low.”

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\ r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\\r\

\”,\”body\”:\”\\r\

\\r\\ n\”,\”Footer\”:\”\”},\”Advanced\”:{\”Header\”:\”\”,\”Body\”:\”\”,\”Footer \” :\”\”}}”,”gdpr_scor”:”True”,”wp_lang”:””,”gdpr_consent_version”:”1″,”gdpr_uvid”:”adaa938c675d62f88034dbcb00460b9f”,”stats_enabled”:””,” gdpr_aos_hide” :”false”,”consent_log_enabled”:””,”enable_on_scroll”:”false”}; /* ]]> */

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.letsrecycle.com/news/falling-turkish-demand-hitting-uk-scrap-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos