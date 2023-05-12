US needs to be ‘mature’ on debt ceiling talks, German Lindner tells G-7





German Finance Minister Christian Lindner hopes US lawmakers will be “mature” on the debt ceiling negotiations to avoid further headwinds for the global economy.

The US Congress is trying to find a compromise on the debt limit which refers to the maximum amount of money that both chambers allow the federal government to borrow. Democratic leaders want the limit raised, but Republican lawmakers have called for spending cuts to be agreed before anything is approved.

Time is running out for a deal, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning earlier this month that without a deal the world’s biggest economy could default by June 1.

“There is a high level of uncertainty, we must stabilize economic development, we must continue to fight inflation and in this situation, everyone must be responsible, we must avoid new risks, especially risks which are in our hands to decide,” Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister, said on the sidelines of a G-7 meeting in Japan.

“I cannot comment on domestic politics in other countries, but I hope everyone is mature in this situation and avoids new risks to global economic development,” he told Martin Soong of CNBC.

Speaking at a press conference earlier Thursday, also at the G-7 meeting, Yellen said a US default would threaten the global economy. US President Joe Biden previously warned that differences with the Republican Party over the debt ceiling risked triggering a recession.

“We have serious risks, a high level of uncertainty, we have still high inflation rates, we have not yet returned to the growth that we need globally and therefore, in this situation, no one would understand whether US domestic politics would cause even more problems for the global economy,” Lindner said.

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe also told CNBC during G-7 meetings that it was a “vital” development for the global economy. “We appreciate how sensitive this issue is in American politics, but at the same time, resolving this issue is vital, not only for America, but it also plays a vital role in the economic stability of our world.” , did he declare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/11/us-needs-to-be-mature-over-debt-ceiling-negotiations-germanys-lindner-says-at-g-7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos