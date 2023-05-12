British supply of Storm Shadow cruise missiles will light up our victory – Ukraine





Defense Secretary Crins welcomed Britain on Thursday for its supply of Storm Shadow long-range missiles that will help Britain defend itself against Russian aggression.

Oleksii Reznikov suggested that missiles would help Ukraine illuminate our victory.

It came after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed Britain was sending such weapons to aid Kiev in a planned counter-offensive expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Mr. Reznikov wrote in a tweet: The weather forecast predicts a cyclone moving from England to Ukraine and accompanied by a storm. Through the shadow of the storm the sunlight of our freedom will break through and shine our victory.

Mr Wallace told MPs that the arms donation was a coordinated and proportionate response to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and gave Ukrainians “the best chance to defend themselves”.

The Kremlin said Moscow would take an appropriate military response to the British-made Storm Shadow weapons used by Ukrainian forces.

According to the manufacturer, the Storm Shadow cruise missile has a range of over 250 km (155 miles).

They are fired from aircraft, so the longer the range, the farther Ukrainian pilots can stay on the front line.

Once launched, the Storm Shadow drops to a low altitude to avoid detection by enemy radar and then latches onto the target with its infrared seeker.

The decision to provide them follows Ukraine’s repeated pleas for more weapons from the West.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov insisted earlier this year that long-range missiles would not be used to attack targets inside Russia.

Storm Shadow long-range missiles can be fired from jets.

/ Crown Copyright

In a Commons update on the conflict, Mr. Wallace said: We will not simply stand still while Russia kills civilians.

We’ve seen what Ukrainians can do when they have the right capabilities, highlighting how drones and cruise missiles have been shot down.

That’s why the Prime Minister and I have now decided to provide long-range capability.

Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Storm Shadow is a long-range, conventional-only precision strike feature.

It complements the already talented long-range systems, including the HIMAR (light multiple rocket launcher) and Harpoon missiles, and Ukraine’s own Neptune cruise missile….

Mr. Wallace further explained. The donation of these weapons systems provides Ukraine with the best chance to defend itself against Russia’s continued brutality, particularly the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in violation of international law.

Ukraine has the right to defend itself against this.

Fighter’s Storm Shadow Missile

/ Crown Copyright

Storm Shadow allows Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory.

The defense secretary told lawmakers he would not release details about the capabilities.

However, he said, “While these weapons will give Ukraine new capabilities, members should recognize that these systems are not on par with the Russian AS-24 Killjoy hypersonic missile or even the 2,000-plus-range Caliber cruise missile.” added. kilometers, about seven times that of a Storm Shadow missile.”

However, Wallace went on to say:

“It is my judgment as Secretary of Defense that this is a coordinated and proportionate response to Russian escalation.”

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace (Brian Lawless/PA)

/ PA wire

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Moscow would take an appropriate military response to the British-made Storm Shadow weapon being used by Ukrainian forces.

The London-based Ministry of Defense tweeted this morning: The Kremlin continued to lie that it would not attack civilians or infrastructure.

Britain initially led the West in arming Ukraine with the NLAW (Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon) and later promised Challenger II tanks, leading Germany and other European countries to send Leopard II tanks and American Abrams.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still calling for fighters to drive Putin’s forces out of invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Wallace added that the Kremlin could not hide the fact that Putin’s invasion had already failed.

He explained: “Traveling the country (Ukraine), as I have done many times since the invasion, I see piles of broken buildings and rubble where there were once thriving businesses and homes full of life.

“They expose the truth of the Russian invasion: needless destruction and senseless violence, continued violations of international law despite warnings, deliberate targeting and killing of civilians.

“They are a tragic symbol of the Kremlin’s despair.”

He added, “The Kremlin cannot hide the fact that their invasion has already failed. They can only take up the wreckage left by the destruction.”

The defense minister noted that this week’s Victory Day parade demonstrated “this historic failure”, adding that “it demonstrated Putin’s efforts to distort the Soviet Union’s sacrifice to the Nazis as an insult to his Immortal Regiment.

Britain’s Storm Shadow missiles will “intensify Ukraine’s fight to defeat the Russians,” shadow defense secretary John Healy told lawmakers.

“We are united in our determination to help defend Ukraine and our shared values.

“Today’s announcement of the UK’s Storm Shadow missile will intensify Ukraine’s fight to defeat Russian forces and defend against a brutal attack.”

“Russia’s military power is far from exhausted and the coming weeks and months will be critical,” he said. “I’m really proud of the British military leadership in Ukraine over the past year.

“We want the UK’s momentum towards Ukraine to be maintained and accelerated. We have to stay with Ukraine as long as we need to, and we will continue to do so.”

