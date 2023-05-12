US braces for end of Title 42 as wave of migrants builds up along border





As of midnight tonight, the Biden administration cannot use COVID-19 as grounds to deport migrants at the southern border. But as a wave of migrants accumulates along the border, he launches a new policy to crack down on illegal border crossings.

The new regulation, which is expected to face legal challenges, represents a significant change in asylum policy. It prevents migrants from benefiting from American protection if they do not claim refugee status in another country, such as Mexico, during their journey to the southern border.

Earlier this week, US Border Patrol reported a record number of arrests in one day: more than 10,000 – and that was before the end of Title 42. Mayors of some US cities along the border said the state of emergency while struggling to welcome migrants.

For many migrants bound for the United States in a camp on the Mexican side of the border, their journey has stalled. Ana Pabon said she tried several times to make an appointment for an asylum hearing for her family.

Pabon fled Venezuela and traveled to the city of Juarez in January. Since then, she has spent every day constantly updating a US government application in hopes of getting an asylum hearing, to no avail.

She is one of many who have been waiting for months, some in shelters. They are anxious and determined, but unable to even start the process.

“Every day we have renewed hope that tomorrow it will work, but all we get is an error message,” said one migrant.

The Biden administration’s new policy could prevent tens of thousands of migrants like them from obtaining asylum in the United States if they do not first seek it in another country, such as Mexico.

“Don’t risk your life and savings to be deported from the United States if – if and when – you get here,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Under the new policy, asylum seekers will also have to meet tougher standards or be banned from the United States, in some cases for up to five years. Many will now be sent back across the border into Mexico, filling shelters like the one run by Karina Breceda.

“My biggest concern right now is that we already have a backlog,” Breceda said. “We’re already at full capacity here on the Juarez side, we don’t have decent housing for people.”

She said the change in policy would not deter migrants from trying to reach the United States.

“All the countries they’ve been through and all the dangers they’re facing here…everything that’s happened along the journey – nobody’s going to give up and go back,” Breceda said. “They’re going to keep trying. They’re resilient people.”

The House will vote Thursday on a Republican-drafted bill aimed at bolstering border law enforcement efforts. It would resurrect Trump-era immigration policies like funding a border wall and require companies to verify the legal immigration status of employees. President Biden has said he would veto the bill if it made it to his desk.

New trends

Manuel Bojorquez

Manuel Bojorquez is a national correspondent for CBS News based in Miami. He joined CBS News in 2012 as a Dallas-based correspondent and was promoted to national correspondent for the network’s Miami bureau in January 2017. Bojorquez reports on all CBS News shows and platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/title-42-ending-migrants-us-border-biden-administration-crackdown-illegal-border-crossings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos