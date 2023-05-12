All UK Eurovision entries are ranked from worst to best.





45. Lulu, Boom Bang A Bang, 1969

Our second winner was better, but sounded like a score from a Bavarian children’s cartoon. After her fine work on ‘Cry’ and the title track for the 1967 film To Sir, with Love, Lulu put herself down here. This is how the 60’s ended.

44. Live Report, Why am I always wrong?, 1989

Another melancholic ballad sung by a bald man barely clinging to his ponytail. Despite the lackluster performance and questionable fashion choices (shoelace tie, leather tuxedo jacket, beige trousers), the judges still found something to admire here. It came second with the most perfect 12 of the evening.

43. Lucy Jones, Never Give Up On You, 2017

“Siri, sing Celine Dion B-side.” Welsh model Jones tried in vain to infuse energy, humanity or warmth into this lackluster numbered anthem. Its lyrics were ridiculed on social media due to their poor timing. This is the UK’s first participation in Eurovision since the Brexit referendum, where it told Europe it was very happy to give you up.

42. Scott Fitzgerald, Go, 1988

Inhale deeply. inhale that cheese Like a fine camembert, this exaggerated piece of schmaltz has aged over time and now has a perverse kitsch appeal. Written by Bruce Forsyth’s daughter, Julie, it was an incredible runner-up finish. As his Gatsby writing name says, “There is nothing so unpleasant as another man’s luck”.

41. Olivia Newton-John, Long Live Love, 1974

Like when John Travolta later sings “Why, Sandy, Why-yi-yi?” Before she found big screen fame in Grease, the stunning Olivia Newton John ground her teeth through this choppy streak. As she spat out the words “HAP-PY PEO-PLE,” it sounded like she was about to bite their jugular vein. The song is ostensibly about the Salvation Army, but its military rhythm feels oddly oppressive. It’s like playing Tae Noi at Disneyland North Korea.

40. Perl Carr & Teddy Johnson, Song, Little Bird, 1958

is this a bird? is it a plane? No, it’s a double act of husband and wife. Carr and Johnson frantically shut up as the little birdie passed their gaze. “Sing, little bird up there/Sing a song of love!” Those with the highest tolerance for twee will enjoy it. For everyone else, it makes a strong case for the benefits of bird flu.

39. Ronnie Carroll, Ring-A-Ding Girl, 1962

It starts with that promise. With his dark good looks and strong, even tenor, Belfast-born Carroll proves to give listeners something to see, as he lures us through the opening bars before launching into the chorus. Ring-ding-a-do? don’t ring

38. Ronnie Carroll, Say something nice, 1963

To make amends for 1962, Carroll returns to Sing Forgettable Things, next to three identical chorus girls. It’s an improvement on his previous efforts (although they both peaked at #4). A nice walking guitar riff elevates this to more than just slush.

37. Cliff Richards, Congratulations, 1968

It may still be popular, but the earworms of that irresistible tune are really nothing to celebrate. Still, Sir Cliff’s knee-popping dance moves deserve some applause. They certainly made an impression at the time. After a particularly impressive back hop, he could hear his female fans screaming in excitement.

36. Vicky, Love Is…, 1985

Vikki’s low-key power ballads may not be prize money, but her hair stylist definitely deserves a trophy. After Eurovision, the song subsided without a trace. Vikki subsequently changed her self-name to her Aeone and she resumed her career with more success as an LA-based ambient folk singer.

