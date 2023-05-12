US holds ‘frank’ talks with China amid Russia’s war in Ukraine





White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during an interview at an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON US and Chinese officials met this week in Vienna to discuss various topics, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

A senior Biden administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with ground rules set by the White House, said the two sides spoke just over eight hours over a two-day period. .

The manager said the meeting went quickly and “there are tough issues on both sides, there’s no doubt about that.”

The White House called the meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi “frank, substantive and constructive.”

The White House has said it aims to maintain open communication with China as Washington increasingly refines its rhetoric around Beijing’s policies around the world. The United States tried to dissuade Beijing from supplying arms or other support to Moscow’s war effort.

The State Department did not respond to CNBC’s requests for further details on the meeting.

The White House said the two sides agreed to continue the “strategic communication channel” and build on Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia, last year.

Sullivan reiterated deep US concerns about China’s alignment with Russia and the possibility that the world’s second-largest economy will try to help Moscow impose harsh sanctions.

Since Russia invaded its former Soviet neighbor, Washington and its allies have imposed a series of coordinated sanctions, pushing Russia ahead of Iran and North Korea as the most sanctioned country in the world.

The White House said it did not see Beijing providing military assistance to the Kremlin for its fight in Ukraine.

Sullivan’s trip comes as the United States inches closer to a potential debt default and Russia’s war in Ukraine nears its 450th day.

Last week, the head of America’s top spy agency warned lawmakers that Russia and China stand to gain if the United States fails to raise its debt ceiling. US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Moscow and Beijing would try to highlight “the chaos within the United States, that we are not capable of functioning as a democracy”.

The debt ceiling, which was first put in place by Congress during World War I, is the limit on the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay for defense spending as well as mandatory programs , such as Social Security and Medicaid.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States could default on its debt, a historic first, as early as June 1.

In February, former defense secretaries Leon Panetta and Chuck Hagel warned that the federal government’s failure to meet its bills would weaken US national security.

“The consequence of a debt ceiling is a dangerous self-inflicted wound that tells friends and foes alike that we cannot be trusted. Such an approach weakens our national security,” the former leaders wrote. from the Pentagon in a letter.

The former secretaries added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will be careful to measure the credibility of American economic power” while Washington leads efforts to provide military aid to Kiev and coordinate global sanctions against Moscow.

