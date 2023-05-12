UK economy grows 0.1% in Q1, but inflation remains a burden





A citizen walks in heavy rain near the Bank of England in May 2023.

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The London UK economy grew 0.1 per cent in the first quarter after an unexpected contraction in March, official figures released Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the same growth figure for the first three months of the year, but a stagnant compared to a 0.3% drop in March.

The construction sector grew by 0.7%, manufacturing performance increased by 0.5% in the first quarter, and services and production grew by 0.1%. On a month-over-month basis, services declined 0.5% in March, primarily due to declines in wholesale and retail and auto repair.

The National Statistical Office said real household spending did not increase as incomes were under pressure from higher prices.

“I think the UK is back,” said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, speaking to CNBC at the G7 summit in Niigata, Japan.

“But I think we know we still have a long way to go. We still have inflation too high, growth still isn’t as high as we’d like, and when I talk to my fellow Treasury Ministers, we all feel the same way.” Hunt said about how to increase long-term growth rates so that labor supply, productivity and taxpayers can pay for the increased work demanded of government.

Ruth Gregory, UK deputy economist at Capital Economics, said in a note that the quarterly figures “suggest that lower real incomes, higher interest rates and unusually wet weather are dampening activity”. It referred to widespread strike action. She assessed: The decline in government consumption and net trade was made a “gloomy reading”.

“It’s too early to say everything is clear,” Gregory added, “with no recession yet, but full resistance from higher interest rates not yet being felt.”

sustained inflation

After the UK economy narrowly avoided a technical recession in 2022, UK growth has slowed so far this year, 0.4% in January and flat in February.

Inflation remains a more serious problem for the UK than any other major economy, with the March figure still above 10%.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%, the 12th consecutive increase to combat stubbornly high inflation. More optimistically, the central bank said it had previously predicted the longest recession yet expected the UK to enter a recession no longer this year.

The Bank of England (BoE) currently expects UK GDP to stagnate over the first half of the year, growing by 0.9% by mid-2024 and 0.7% by mid-2025.

“It may be the biggest upgrade we’ve ever done,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC on Thursday, advocating for the revision as a result of the changing picture of conditional data including financial markets, commodity prices and government policy.

“The level is still pretty low, to be honest,” Bailey added.

The eurozone grew only 0.1% in the first quarter of this year, and Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, was depressed.

