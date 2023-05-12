Zillow: A US default would see mortgage rates top 8%, home sales plummet and the housing market fall back into a ‘deep freeze’





Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling. Democrats want to raise it, no strings attached, and Republicans are calling for spending cuts. If Congress fails to raise the limit in the coming weeks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, economic calamity will ensue.

So how would this so-called calamity play out in the US housing market? In a report on Thursday, Zillows senior economist Jeff Tucker says mortgage rates could top 8% if the United States defaults on debt, which could happen as early as June 1.

The Zillows economist acknowledges that a US default is unlikely.

Still, if the U.S. doesn’t pay down its debts, Zillow says, mortgage rates could hit 8.4% by September, pushing up mortgage payments for new borrowers by more than 20%. And it couldn’t come at a worse time. Mortgage rates jumped from 3% to 6% last year, following house prices that soared 41% during the pandemic housing boom. The two together have deteriorated affordability, taking it to levels not seen since the housing bubble. If mortgage rates were to climb above 8%, Zillow said, it would send the housing market into a deep freeze.

Let’s take a look at the difference between 6% and 8% monthly mortgage payments. On a $600,000 house, after betting 20%, the monthly payment at 6% would be approximately $2,878 (excluding taxes and insurance). Under the same circumstances, but at 8%, the monthly payment would be $3,522. That’s a monthly difference of $644. This would keep a lot of buyers out of the market and keep those who have been sidelined since rates rose last year on the periphery.

When we forecast how the housing market will develop over the next 18 months in the event of a default, we estimate that sales of existing homes would fall by up to 23% from the baseline forecast without default later this year. , and that home values ​​could be 5% lower at the end of 2024 than projected in the no-default scenario, Zillow says.

According to Zillow, if mortgage rates hit 8%, existing home sales would drop 23%, from 4.3 million in April to 3.3 million in September.

Any major disruption to the economy and debt markets will have a major impact on the housing market, chilling sales and increasing borrowing costs, just as the market was beginning to stabilize and recover. of the major downturn at the end of 2022, Zillow said.

