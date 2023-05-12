UK National Crime Agency wins major legal case over Encrochat hack





Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday won a major legal case that threatened to undermine the arrests of thousands based on evidence gathered when French and Dutch police hacked the Encrochat messaging service.

The Investigative Powers Tribunal, the only UK court to hear complaints about the use of intelligence and surveillance powers, has ruled that the NCA did not obtain an adequate warrant to access the messages.

Encrochat was a customized encrypted communications platform widely used by serious organized crime groups in Europe. The creators claimed it was developed for celebrities who needed extra privacy, but law enforcement claimed that the majority of Encrochats’ customers were actually criminals.

For a subscription fee of approximately $1,000 per device, customers were provided with a modified mobile phone designed with physical privacy features, with the camera and GPS functions physically removed and hidden features providing a covert communications platform.

The platform was compromised in 2020 by cyber experts working for French and Dutch police, and the information gathered in the operation by law enforcement has since been used to arrest thousands of suspects across the continent.

As of March 2022, the NCA said 2,864 of its more than 9,000 users had been arrested in the UK alone and police had seized more than 9,296 kg of Class A drugs along with around $77 million ($96 million) in crime cash. However, the agency said it would not provide further updates due to ongoing legal issues.

In ruling in response to such a challenge, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal said the NCA failed to obtain a valid warrant for access to material obtained when European law enforcement hacked Encrochat’s systems.

However, the tribunal said the NCA could not make a decision on whether the NCA complied with the statutory distinction between requiring police and security agencies to use different warrants to access information stored on systems and intercepting messages while they were in transit. .

The ruling said such a decision would be necessary in the future, adding that the tribunal would resolve the matter after the ongoing encrochat proceedings in the Crown Court.

Alexander Martin

Alexander Martin is the UK editor of Recorded Future News. He was previously a technology reporter at Sky News and also a researcher at the European Cyber ​​Conflict Research Initiative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecord.media/nca-wins-encrochat-case-hacked-messaging-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos