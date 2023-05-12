Yellen: A US default would be an economic and financial “catastrophe”





The tight-rope policy on raising the U.S. debt ceiling risks “serious economic costs” even without the “catastrophe” of a default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday at the Group of Financial Talks. Seven in Japan.

Hours earlier, former President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to trigger the first-ever U.S. debt default by refusing to lift the limit unless Democrats agree to cut spending.

President Biden has threatened to cancel his upcoming trip to Asia, including his in-person attendance at next weekend’s G-7 summit, if the deepening impasse is not resolved quickly.

“In my assessment — and that of economists on all sides — a default on US bonds would produce economic and financial catastrophe,” Yellen said in a speech.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions from reporters during a press conference during a G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Niigata, Japan on May 11, 2023 SHUJI KAJIYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Barring a default, the debt limit can also impose serious economic costs,” Yellen said as a three-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs began in the port city. of Niigata ahead of the G-7 summit later this month in Hiroshima.

Lifting the so-called debt ceiling – a limit on government borrowing to pay bills already incurred – is often routine.

But Republicans, who took control of the House of Representatives in 2022, have pledged to only raise the limit from its current $31.4 trillion maximum if spending restrictions are passed.

Last week, Yellen warned that the United States could run out of money to meet its financial obligations as early as June 1.

After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will not be able to continue to meet all government obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not increase or suspend the debt ceiling before that date. “, Yellen wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

On Thursday, she recalled a similar standoff in 2011 that saw the United States lose its coveted AAA debt rating.

A high-stakes meeting with Mr Biden and key lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday yielded no breakthrough, but the group agreed to continue trying to avoid a default.

But on Wednesday, Trump – a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination – urged otherwise during a live broadcast on CNN.

“The Republicans out there, the congressmen, the senators — if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default,” he said.

Asked about Trump’s comments, Yellen said, “America should never default” because “it would be extremely damaging economically and financially.”

“The notion of defaulting on our debt is something that would undermine the US and global economy so badly that I think everyone should consider it unthinkable,” she said, adding that she was “very hopefully the differences can be bridged and the debt ceiling raised.”

The US Debt Battle More More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/default-debt-ceiling-yellen-catastrophe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos