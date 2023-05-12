UK Economy Shrank 0.3% In March, ONS Figures Show | business news





According to official figures, the UK economy grew slightly in the first three months of the year, but contracted in March.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) posted growth of 0.1% in the three months to March, the lowest figure that could still be classified as growth as IT and construction sector activity offset the impact of the strike.

But the economy contracted 0.3 per cent in March as retail and car sales plummeted, and public sector strikes were more devastating than in February as NHS staff and teachers took to the picket lines.

The contraction was also driven by a 0.5% decline in services production. Distribution and retail also had a bad month as the cost of living hit consumers hard.

Economic research firm Pantheon Macro noted that the UK is slipping below the G7 group of the world’s largest economies.

“The UK remains the only G7 country whose key quarterly measures of GDP have not yet recovered to pre-COVID peaks. It was still 0.5 per cent below Q4 2019 levels in the first quarter,” said Pantheon Macro’s chief economist.

“This primarily reflects the weakness in real household spending, which is 2.3 per cent below Q4 2019 levels. However, at least the degree of underperformance is not increasing compared to other countries in Europe facing similarly catastrophic energy price shocks.” Samuel Grave said.

ONS publishes GDP data each month, which represents gross domestic product (GDP) and measures the total of everything produced in the economy.

Higher economic growth leads to higher tax revenues and higher incomes and living standards.

As part of his focus on economic growth, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said economic growth would create better jobs and opportunities across the country.

A three-month period or quarter of economic growth means the UK is on its way to avoiding a recession. However, the growth recorded is small.

The Bank of England currently expects the UK to avoid a recession this year, but the economy has technically entered a recession after negative economic growth in the second quarter.

Today’s announcement follows February’s recession and January’s 0.5% growth.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:47 Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt stressed that Britain’s economic growth is recovering much faster than previously thought.

In response, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “It is good news that the economy is growing, but we must continue to focus on competitive taxation, labor supply and productivity to meet the government’s growth priorities.”

“The Governor of the Bank of England confirmed yesterday that while the budget has made an important start, we will continue until the work is done and we have the high wages, high growth economy we need.”

“Labour wants to live up to the ambitions of the British people, but the Tories would rather continue down the path of controlled decline of low and high growth,” Labour’s Chancellor Rachel Reeves said today about the latest GDP projections. role.

“Despite our country’s enormous potential and potential, today is another day in this Conservative government’s dismal low-growth record.

“The fact remains that things are getting worse for families and that we are falling behind on the world stage.

“Labor’s mission to secure the best and lasting growth in the G7 will make families better off in every corner of our country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-shrank-0-3-in-march-ons-figures-show-12878316

