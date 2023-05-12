Season 2 of ‘Last of Us’ was preparing to audition actors with a game scene





Season 2 of “The Last of Us” is feeling the effects of the writers’ strike.

Casting preparations for the hit HBO series’ second season were underway until earlier this week when it was put on hold, according to a person with knowledge of the production.

Before that, however, multiple sources claim that the casting team was asking the actors to read sides taken directly from “The Last of Us Part II”, the video game the second season will be based on, due to the fact that there are no scripts for season 2 yet. The hope is that the season will start shooting in early 2024 in Vancouver.

The lack of scripts for Season 2 is in no way surprising, as series co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin was spotted on the picket line with his fellow Writers Guild of America (WGA) members this past last days. He is not currently doing any writing or production work (including being involved in casting) on ​​Season 2, per WGA strike guidelines. Likewise, Neil Druckmann, who co-created the series and served as writer and creative director on the games, is not currently working on Season 2 of the show in any capacity.

Mazin wrote the majority of the nine-episode first season of “The Last of Us,” while he and Druckmann co-wrote the series premiere and finale. Druckmann also only wrote the seventh episode, “Left Behind”. The show debuted in January on HBO to rave reviews and strong ratings. The season finale alone drew 8.2 million viewers, breaking the show’s ratings record.

It was quickly renewed for a second season after only two episodes aired, with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey set to return as Joel and Ellie.

Many productions have been impacted by the strike since it began on May 2, with major shows like “Andor” at Disney+ and “Stranger Things” at Netflix shutting down. As Variety previously reported, however, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” remains in production for its second season, as does season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. ” from Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/last-of-us-season-2-audtions-hbo-writers-strike-1235609966/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos