Yellen warns US default would threaten global economy and undermine its leadership





[1/2] US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with Chairman of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System, Jerome Powell, ahead of the start of the G7 of Finance and Central Bank Ministers… Read more

NIIGATA, Japan, May 11 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion and avoid an unprecedented default that would trigger an economic slowdown world and would risk undermining the world economic leadership of the United States.

Yellen issued the latest in a series of increasingly stern warnings in remarks prepared for a press conference ahead of a meeting in Japan with his counterparts from the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) nations, as well as the India, Indonesia and Brazil.

“A default would threaten the gains we’ve worked so hard for over the past few years in our pandemic recovery. And it would trigger a global downturn that would set us back much further,” she said. “It would also risk undermining U.S. global economic leadership and raising questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Congress’ failure to act before the Treasury runs out of money to pay government bills – which could happen as early as June 1 – risked sinking the economy America in a recession.

Yellen said the tight-rope Republican approach to the issue amounted to a “crisis of our own making” and that the mere threat of default could lead to a downgrade in the US government’s credit rating, like this. happened during a fight against the debt ceiling in 2011.

That could drive up interest rates on mortgages, car payments and credit cards, Yellen said, noting that rates were already skyrocketing on debt due around June 1.

The U.S. economy would take a “substantial” hit if the Treasury were no longer able to issue debt, not to mention the impact on markets and financial institutions and on consumer confidence, he said. she said, calling the prospect “unthinkable.”

“All of these analyzes show that we would fall into – if this lasted for a significant period of time – a very significant downturn,” she said.

Biden, a Democrat, insists Congress has a constitutional duty to raise the debt ceiling, which reflects federal money previously spent, with no strings attached. But Republicans who control the House of Representatives have tied any increase in the debt ceiling to sweeping budget cuts.

The US president said this week that he may have to avoid traveling to Hiroshima to meet G7 leaders next week, depending on how the standoff over the debt ceiling develops. Biden is scheduled to meet with top Democratic and Republican congressional leaders again on Friday after an initial meeting on Tuesday.

Unlike most developed countries, the United States sets a ceiling on the amount it can borrow. Because the government spends more than it receives, legislators must periodically raise this ceiling.

Yellen also set out his priorities for the G7 meeting, including individual and joint action to strengthen the global economy and reduce inflation, redouble our commitment to help Ukraine defend against Russian invasion and longer-term efforts to build economic resilience.

Despite the downside risks, Yellen said the global economy remained in a better position than many had predicted six months ago, with most G7 countries seeing lower annual headline inflation and improved growth forecasts.

The United States took steps to bolster confidence in its banking system after three regional banks failed, Yellen said, and enacted legislation to invest in infrastructure, alternative energy and semiconductor chips.

It was also essential to help developing countries, she said, adding that G7 members would coordinate their efforts to push for “swift and comprehensive” debt treatment for over-indebted countries. Yellen has repeatedly accused China – the world’s largest sovereign creditor – of dragging its feet in moving forward with such arrangements.

Yellen said she would also work with her G7 counterparts to build long-term economic resilience by boosting domestic production of essential goods and helping developing countries increase their participation in global supply chains.

This meant helping these countries move away from “only extractive industries towards activities that provide greater support to the national economy and employment”, she said.

Yellen said the work would build on the $600 billion in investments underway under the G7 Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership, which aims to mobilize private capital for infrastructure projects in developing countries.

The G7 – which includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, as well as the European Union – would also continue to work to mitigate geostrategic risks and counter economic coercion from China, Yellen said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Niigata; Editing by William Mallard

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/yellen-warns-us-default-would-threaten-global-economy-undermine-us-leadership-2023-05-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos