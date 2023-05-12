UK economy grew 0.1% in Q1





The UK economy expanded in the first quarter, making it more resilient than predicted a few months ago.

UK GDP grew 0.1 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Friday.

This economic expansion followed the previous quarter’s 0.1% growth and came despite previous recession forecasts.

The Bank of England said on Thursday that it expects the economy to be weak in both the first and second quarters, with growth accelerating in the rest of the year. In contrast, last February the BoE predicted that the recession would last throughout 2023 and into the first quarter of next year.

The central bank no longer expects a long contraction thanks to lower energy prices, strong global growth and stronger consumer and business confidence.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, said while there is no recession yet, it is too early to say everything clearly as the full obstacles from higher interest rates have not yet been felt.

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% on Thursday, the highest in 15 years.

ONS noted that growth in the first quarter was driven by IT and Construction. This was partially offset by declines in health, which recorded a decline of 0.5% due in part to the impact of strike action, and declines in education and public administration, which decreased by 0.7%.

Government consumption and net trade also hampered growth, with exports falling by 8.1 per cent, more than the 7.2 per cent decline in imports.

Business investment rebounded 0.7% as tax incentives on investments expired at the end of March, but remained 1.4% below pre-pandemic levels.

The quarterly GDP ratio was up by revised growth to 0.5% in January. However, production fell 0.3% between February and March as the services sector slowed.

In contrast, economists surveyed by Reuters expected GDP to remain flat in March.

Darren Morgan, head of economic statistics at ONS, said auto sales were below historical standards in March, noting a broad decline across the services sector, while warehousing, distribution and retail also underperformed.

The UK economy in March was 0.1% above pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 in monthly figures.

However, in internationally comparable quarterly figures, GDP was still 0.5% below levels in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic hit.

This is significantly lower than the 2.5% growth in the US and Eurozone, where economies grew 5.3% over the period.

Samuel Toms, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Britain was still at the bottom of the G7 league table. He said this primarily reflects the weakness in real household spending, but added that the degree of underperformance, at least compared to other countries in Europe, is not increasing.

