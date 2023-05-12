UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned that inflation is still too high.





NEWPORT, WALES – UK Treasurer Jeremy Hunt attends the Wales Conservative Party Spring 2023 Conference in Newport, Wales on 28 April 2023.

Matthew Horwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON UK Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt signaled that the country’s inflation is still too high, a day after the Bank of England agreed to a 12th successive rate hike to combat stubbornly high household prices.

“I think we know we still have a long way to go. We still have too high inflation, and growth is still not as high as we would like,” he said. According to the latest official data, the UK economy recorded 0.1% growth in the first quarter.

“The UK is back and this is a figure no one predicted even three months ago. This is a much higher growth forecast,” he said, referring to printing in the first quarter, but also a way to increase labor supply, productivity rates and long-term growth.

He defended Britain’s performance as being influenced by macroeconomic concerns, citing “a once in a century pandemic and the biggest energy price shock since the 1970s”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created serious global logistics and production bottlenecks, and sanctions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year deprived Western consumers of Moscow’s fuel supplies.

Hunt stressed his support for Thursday’s decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points despite the latest GDP results, arguing the move would counter “fundamental instability” fueled by high inflation.

The back-to-back spring collapse of several international banks, including Europe’s Credit Suisse, has raised questions about whether central banks will begin easing their rapidly raising interest rates.

“I think all of us, certainly those of us in the UK, believe that the most important thing we need to do is to focus on lowering inflation,” Hunt emphasized. “Once inflation is low and stability is established, growth can begin.”

Nonetheless, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, as of Thursday, no longer expects the UK to enter a recession this year, and Governor Andrew Bailey defended that the “biggest upgrade” to the forecast reflects a volatile economic environment.

The central bank’s outlook represents an optimistic upgrade from a picture painted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which predicted in late January that the UK would be the only “advanced economy” to contract in 2023. .

“I think a lot of people expected the UK economy to contract. Instead, it only grew slightly over the quarter. I believed then and now I believe the UK will be resilient this year.” Hunt said on Friday. “The bigger picture is encouraging for Britain.”

domestic affairs

In recent months, high inflation has marked the UK’s economic outlook, largely unabated, with waves of workers in the transport, health and education sectors taking to the streets to demand higher wages to cover rising household costs.

Hunt said negotiations were underway to resolve the strike, but a pay rise was the panacea.

“Like you said, one thing we won’t do is agree to pay a prize that fuels inflation, because doing so will only make things worse for us. And that has made labor relations a very difficult time. ,” he said.

Questions remain about the extent to which British consumers are experiencing inflationary pressures, particularly in the housing sector. Hunt conceded that the UK mortgage model, in which buyers typically go on a three- to five-year fixed-rate payment plan, has in part protected the economy from a further hit and prevented a sharp decline in house prices and mortgage rates.

“The transit time is being delayed by fixed-rate mortgages,” he said. “But it will work because a certain number of people will have to renew their fixed rate mortgages each month, which will have the effect of dampening demand.”

In the April House Price Index, mortgage lender Halifax found that UK house prices rose 0.1 per cent on an annualized basis last month, slowing from 1.6 per cent in March and 10.9 per cent in April 2022.

