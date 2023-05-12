U.S. House of Representatives Passes Republican Bill Strengthening Border Security





WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved Republican legislation aimed at preventing immigrants and illegal drugs from crossing the country’s southwest border with Mexico, leaving the Senate to decide. attempt a broader bipartisan immigration bill.

The package, which Democrats say will stall in the Senate, would impose strict limits on asylum seekers and require them to seek U.S. protection outside the country. He would also resume construction of a wall along the border and expand federal law enforcement efforts.

The House voted 219 to 213 to pass the bill, with no Democrats in favor and one Republican opposed.

“The key part of this bill is where we say, ‘If you come to our country, you can, by law, apply for asylum…but you will be detained or you will be remanded while your claim is tried,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said during debate on the bill.

The vote came ahead of Thursday’s midnight expiration of the Title 42 immigration restriction that began under former President Donald Trump in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed US authorities to deport migrants to Mexico without the possibility of seeking asylum, citing health concerns.

Officials on the southwest border have seen large influxes of immigrants in the final days of Title 42 expiring.

“My fellow Republicans are trying to drag us back to the failed, illegal, and immoral policies of the Trump administration,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the lead Democrat on the judiciary panel.

“This bill serves as a total ban on asylum. No one would be able to claim asylum in the United States if they were crossing between ports of entry or if they had or could have had even temporary status in a third country,” Nadler added.

Although the House bill is not expected to reach President Joe Biden’s office for signing into law, the Senate hopes it will spark negotiations for a comprehensive, bipartisan border security and security reform measure. immigration in the coming months.

Independent Senator Krysten Sinema told reporters hours before the House vote that the Republican bill would pave the way for the development of a “final package” to address not just border security but also reforms. of the US asylum system and how visas are distributed.

Over the past three decades, significant immigration reforms have failed in Congress. As Biden prepares for re-election next year, the large number of people seeking asylum in the United States has raised awareness among voters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found that 54% of respondents, including 77% Republicans and 34% Democrats, opposed opening the border to more immigrants each year and only 26% said that they approved of Biden’s handling of immigration.

But even within the Republican Party, there are divisions over immigration policy.

House Republican leaders had to make last-minute changes to their bill’s provisions to make the U.S. agriculture industry comply with “E-Verify” requirements to confirm eligibility for U.S. employment. Some Republican lawmakers worried that a previous version made hiring immigrant farm workers too cumbersome.

