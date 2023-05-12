Russia denies pressing Ukraine to send cruise missiles to British Bahmut | Russo-Ukrainian War News





Russia denied that Ukrainian forces made a breakthrough in the bloody battle for the city of Bakhmut while Britain became the first country to supply long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been requesting long-range missiles from its Western allies for months, but only received short-range weapons because supporters feared more advanced weapons would be used to attack targets inside Russian territory and further escalate the conflict.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that it would send a Storm Shadow cruise missile to Ukraine with a range of more than 250 kilometers (150 miles), compared to the US-provided HIMARS range of around 80 kilometers (50 miles).

Wallace announced that Storm Shadow missiles were being delivered to Kyiv, telling members of Congress that Russia would not just let them kill civilians.

Wallace said the cruise missiles were being sent for use within Ukrainian territory, implying that he had received assurances from Kiev that they would not be used to hit targets inside Russia.

The Kremlin had previously said Britain would need an adequate response from our military to deliver such missiles.

Russia’s defense ministry had to deny reports on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had made progress in months of fighting for Bahmut.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Telegram that individual declarations of breakthroughs at various points on the front line do not correspond to reality.

Pro-Moscow military bloggers suggested that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive began quietly, while Yevgeny Prigozin, head of the Wagner group, said this week that Russian troops had withdrawn from parts of Bakhmut and that Ukrainian forces had advanced north and south. The city he was talking about was the start of the attack.

In a video released on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, Prigozhin said Russian troops were fleeing Bakhmut because of the stupidity of their commanders.

Today, everything is being done so that the front line collapses.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added in a statement that Moscow forces had repulsed several attacks by Ukrainian forces and that the ongoing fighting took place near Malynivka in eastern Donetsk region, involving both air force and artillery. Russian forces continue to liberate the western part of the city of Bahmut, he added.

The Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry’s reaction to Ukraine’s moves in Bakhmut reflect growing panic in the Russian intelligence space over a long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive. .

NEW: Ukrainian forces may have broken through some Russian defenses in a localized counterattack near #Bakhmut, prompting a response from #Wagner Group financier Yevgeny #Prigozhin and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Latest from #Ukraine with @criticalthreats: https://t.co/r7NqfmK8hU pic.twitter.com/FUpQG0CsvO

ISW (@TheStudyofWar) May 12, 2023

The deployment of low-quality Russian troops on the flanks around Bahmut was attributed to the Russian Ministry of Defense. [Ministry of Defence] The think tank said it had all but abandoned its goal of encircling significant numbers of Ukrainian troops.

Mentally Zelenskyy is ready

Amid speculation that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had already begun, President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said Ukraine needed more time to launch an operation against Russia.

Mentally, Zelensky told the BBC. In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet, he said.

with [what we have] We can move forward and be successful. But we lose a lot of people. I don’t think it’s acceptable. So we have to wait. He was quoted as saying on Thursday that he still needs some time.

Patrick Bury, a senior lecturer in security at the University of Bath in the UK, said he was not surprised by Zelensky’s comments.

If you’re Zelensky, you’re doing everything you can to get everything you need before going on the offensive.

On the other hand, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it starts in the next few weeks, depending on the mud conditions. Bury said last week it was one of the wettest springs there in years.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Musyenko said Kiev’s allies should understand that a counterattack may not lead to the complete expulsion of Russian forces and a decisive Russian defeat in all occupied territories.

Musiyenko told Ukrainian NV Radio that we must prepare for the war to continue until next year or end this year.

It all depends on how the battle goes. We cannot say for sure how the counterattack will develop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/12/russia-denies-ukraine-push-in-bakhmut-uk-to-send-cruise-missiles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos