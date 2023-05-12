US official accuses South Africa of arming Russia





CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The U.S. ambassador to South Africa on Thursday accused the country of supplying arms and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine via a cargo ship linked to a sanctioned company that secretly docked at a naval base near the city of Cape Town in December.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation into the visit of a Russian vessel named Lady R to his country’s main naval base was already underway behind the scenes with the help of US intelligence before Ambassador Reuben Brigety goes public during a press conference in the South. African capital, Pretoria, that the cargo consisted of arms and ammunition.

Brigety said the United States was certain that military equipment was loaded onto the Lady R at Simon’s Town Naval Base between December 6 and 8 and then transported to Russia. He said it called into question South Africa’s supposed neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and its calls for an end to the conflict.

“The arming of the Russians is extremely serious and we do not consider this problem solved,” Brigety said in comments reported by several South African media.

If South Africa is found to be providing military aid to Russia, it threatens to sever relations between the United States and a key partner in Africa. Despite South Africa’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration hoped it could still be a key buffer against Russia and China’s growing influence on the continent.

While Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement Thursday that there was currently “no evidence” to support claims that weapons were loaded on the Lady R, The Associated Press established that the ship was linked to a company sanctioned last year by the United States for being involved in transporting military equipment for the Russian government.

News of Brigety’s comments broke as Ramaphosa was in Cape Town to answer questions on other matters in Parliament. When Political Opposition Leader John Steenhuisen asked about arms and ammunition, the President replied that “the matter is being looked at and in time we can talk about it”.

Ramaphosa declined to comment further, citing the need for the investigation to proceed.

Steenhuisen asked the president if South Africa was “actively arming Russian soldiers who murder and maim innocent people?”

Ammunition supply became a problem for Russia during the war. The head of Russia’s Wagner military company complained last week that its mercenary soldiers in Ukraine reportedly faced severe shortages.

Ramaphosa’s office acknowledged in its statement that the Lady R docked in South Africa, but did not specify when, where or for what reason. The statement also criticized the US ambassador for going public.

Records reviewed by the AP show the Lady R was purchased by a Russian company, Transmorflot LLC, in 2019. In May 2022, the United States sanctioned Transmorflot and several vessels it says are controlled by the company , including the Lady R, for helping the Russian. war effort. The company later changed its name to MG-Flot LLC, which is also listed as the current owner of the Lady R.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that another ship belonging to MG-Flot, the Rasul Gamzatov, carried artillery shells from Iran to Russia, citing Middle Eastern officials.

The AP has also independently confirmed that the Lady R docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base during the time period Brigety cited.

MarineTraffic, a service that collects data from ships’ radio and satellite transponders, tracked the Lady R off the South African coast in early December, but the signal was lost on December 5. Ships are required by international law to keep their transponders on while at sea. Smugglers often turn them off to conceal their movements.

Satellite imagery obtained by AP shows a vessel of the same length, color and layout as the Lady R docked at the naval base the following day and remained there until December 8. AP also obtained photos of the ship at the naval base, with the name Lady R clearly visible on its stern in both English and Russian. The vessel set sail on December 9 and its transponder signal reappeared on December 10. She returned to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on February 22.

Steenhuisen’s opposition party had previously raised questions about the appearance of a “mystery” Russian ship in Simon’s Town. In late December, South African Defense Minister Thandi Modise said the ship was processing an “old order” for ammunition and that weapons had been unloaded and not loaded on the ship.

The South African government has repeatedly said it is neutral on the war in Ukraine and wants the conflict to be resolved peacefully through diplomacy, but recent displays of its closeness to Russia have opened up the most developed country of Africa to accusations that he actually sided with Russia.

South Africa hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for talks in January, giving him a platform to blame the West for the war in Ukraine.

A few weeks later, South Africa allowed warships from the Russian and Chinese navies to carry out exercises off its east coast. The Russian Navy brought its frigate Admiral Gorshkov, one of its navy’s flagship ships. The South African navy took part in the drills and said it would “strengthen the already flourishing relationship between South Africa, Russia and China”.

South Africa also faces a diplomatic dilemma over a possible visit this year by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for alleged war crimes involving kidnappings. children in Ukraine. Putin is due to visit South Africa in August for a meeting of leaders of the BRICS economic bloc, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa is a signatory to the international tribunal based in The Hague, Netherlands, and obligated to arrest Putin. The government has indicated it will not detain the Russian leader and has threatened to quit the ICC instead. Ramaphosa’s office issued a statement backtracking on the threat last month.

—Writer AP Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg contributed to this story. AP Global Investigative Journalist Michael Biesecker reported from Washington.

