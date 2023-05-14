Bloomberg Weekend Reading: US Default Risks Leading to Catastrophic Global Jerk





As more and more signs point to a slowing US economy and the Federal Reserve making progress in its fight against inflation, Washington could soon destroy it all while shaking the global economy in unprecedented ways. US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Republican leaders next week who have demanded unrelated spending cuts as the price for letting America pay its bills. A growing chorus warns that the fallout from a default could lead to a deep recession, soaring unemployment and borrowing rates, a blow to national security and other grim ripple effects. As US government cash is set to run out in the coming weeks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reiterated that the only good outcome is for Congress to raise the nation’s borrowing limit by $31.4 trillion. , though she didn’t say what action she would take if that didn’t happen. it doesn’t happen. The International Monetary Fund has warned of ‘very serious repercussions’ on the global economy, while JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who says his bank is convening a war room to prepare for the disaster it self-inflicted, lashed out at Donald Trump for encouraging the GOP to dig in to raise the debt ceiling, even if it means crushing the economy. “That’s another thing he doesn’t know much about,” Dimon said. “Anyone who is anyone knows this is potentially catastrophic.”

It’s been a turbulent week for the 2024 GOP presidential candidates. A federal jury in New York has found Trump responsible for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll and then defaming her. Ron DeSantis failed to secure a donation from Blackstone co-founder and GOP megadonor Steve Schwarzman, who left a meeting with the Florida governor unconvinced of his White House prospects. Yet DeSantis — who has pushed Florida to the far right with restrictions on abortion, voting access, LGBTQ rights and education — is selling himself to voters as the drama-free alternative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2023-05-13/bloomberg-weekend-reading-us-default-risks-a-catastrophic-global-jolt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos