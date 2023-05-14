Sweden wins as Great Britain finishes second from last





Sweden won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with 583 points.

Ahead of tonight’s final in Liverpool, Sweden were the favorites to win. Loreens’ song Tattoo won at bet365 at odds of 4/9.

After winning with the track Euphoria in 2012, Loreen became the first woman to win Eurovision twice.

After the jury vote, Sweden came out on top with 340 points. After a public vote, this increased to 583. Finland and Israel took second and third places.

You can watch Loreen perform here.

Loreen performing live at Eurovision – CREDIT: Getty

Loreen at the Eurovision Opening Ceremony – Credit: Getty

Speaking to NME ahead of tonight’s contest, Loreen spoke about her history at Eurovision: [‘Euphoria’] I was just a fetus at the time, but I could feel this song and what was happening to me, she said.

my initial reaction [to re-entering the competition] That was a no because I’m purpose oriented. You have to understand why I’m doing this: why do I have to be on that stage?, have something to say? But whenever I said ‘I’ll do it’, I felt positive. The process felt very easy and effortless.

Explaining the tattoo’s meaning, she told NME that the track is one of acceptance and learning that we have to endure the hardships of reality in order to fully understand the world around us.

It’s a love song and I let everyone interpret it however they want but what I’m trying to say is there is no day without night and vice versa there is no love. All are required.

We tend to think that the grass is greener on the other side, but if you want to experience this deep and true love, you have to know that there will be a struggle too. The moment we feel the slightest pain, we cannot run away.

Khalush Orchestra of Ukraine – Credit: Getty

In the early evening, the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine opened the contest with a touching performance of the Eurovision 2022 winning song ‘Stefania’.

It is common for the winner to host the contest, but this year it was held in Liverpool following ongoing political conflicts in Ukraine.

The opening also saw a band joined by musicians and celebrities from afar. A clip has been cut of British 2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder playing guitar to the tune atop Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Other contributions via video include contributions from Joss Stone, Miss Banks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales, who played piano on the song.

Roger Taylor drums at Eurovision – Credit: Getty

In the evening Ryder took the stage with Queen Drummer Roger Taylor for a performance of his new song ‘Mountain’.

Ryderlast took the stage with Queen to perform Somebody To Love at the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

There were also star-studded segments that included former Eurovision entrants singing classic songs by Liverpool artists.

British entry Mae Martin closed the performance with her entry ‘I Wrote A Song’. Great Britain finished second from last with 24 points.

