Sweden Wins, Britain Disappoints, Eurocore Bounty





In some ways, it will always be a special year for Eurovision. Ukraine’s 2022 victory was deeply heartbreaking, coming just months after Russia invaded its eastern border. Of course, this also meant they couldn’t host the following year. Traditionally Great Britain finished second (an unprecedented result since Katrina and the Waves won for the country in 1998) and took the reins. Discovered via TikTok, obscure artist Sam Ryder nearly topped the leaderboards with Spaceman, reviving national love for the much-maligned competition and capturing the hearts of the nation. Liverpool was selected as the host city and thoroughly embraced the role.

However, as this year’s night of sparkles, mesh and flag waving has come to an end, the UK has fallen back down to a much friendlier position in second place on the leaderboard. Great disappointment for England international Mae Muller (and all her hopeful fans), but also excitement. Loreen won in Sweden with Tattoo and made history, becoming the second person to win Eurovision twice (she also won in 2012 with Euphoria). Her performance was undoubtedly the highlight of the show, performing completely alone in a slightly odd leather bodysuit and barefoot. She has a genuine charisma that is perfect for the contest.

While it may be novel in part to watch from home knowing that the arena can be reached by train in one go, this year’s show was particularly enjoyable. We had Graham Norton’s usual voice-over and on-stage double the bill (Mel Giedroyc took over for voice-over when called live), laughing to ourselves and giving us just the right amount of sincerity.

Joining him for the live presentation were Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, Britains Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, and Hannah Waddingham, who has become an incredible national treasure over the past few weeks. . Norton and Waddingham undoubtedly delivered the BBC’s coverage with their lightness and humor (of course, Norton’s voice has become virtually synonymous with Eurovision since he started voice-over in 2018).

In a blue-and-yellow-lit arena, a moving interval performance by Duncan Lawrence (2019 Dutch winner), as well as video streaming from a children’s choir from Kyiv, cheered for Ukraine all night long.

Among the poignant moments was plenty of the usual Euro-esque silliness. A particular highlight was the rather smooth performance from Italy with dancers falling like lemmings on a small trampoline and bouncing back and forth. Slightly less traditionally influenced music than is often the case, but outstanding performances from Moldova with folk costumes, forest ambiance and wonderful pipe solos. There were skyscraper-sized dresses (La Zella in France), autopilot pianos (thanks Estonia, very kitsch) and plenty of patent pleats (shout out to Kaarijas green puff sleeves). If you wanted Eurovision-core, you definitely got it.

However, there was a rather big disappointment for artist Mae Muller, who certainly didn’t have the same contagious likeability as Sam Ryder, but kept her promise for a rejuvenated UK at the contest. Britain’s I Wrote A Song was fun and catchy, but unfortunately, Muller’s final performance didn’t have the gravitas to put in some of her favorite tunes (Finland’s stomping banger, Israel’s slick club anthem and the aforementioned Sweden) . It wasn’t too surprising, but it was a bit distressing as I watched her slide down the leaderboard and then her score came to a catastrophic 9 in audience voting.

Does this mean Euro-hype is a fad? Will England retire into the shadows again next year and leave it to the giants? I certainly hope not. If this year’s Eurovision has shown us anything as a country, it’s that it’s a really fun, come together competition.

