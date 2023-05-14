UK Stocks: How to turn 10,000 into 2,000,000





Image Source: Getty Images

An investment of 10,000 in Sir John Templeton’s fund in 1954 would have been worth about $2 million in 1992. In my opinion, investors who want to follow the same strategy today should look to UK equities.

Templeton’s success is based on two principles: a desire to find bargains where others are pessimistic, and a willingness to hunt outside the United States. In today’s market, I think it refers to the UK.

paradox

Templeton said people keep asking where the views are good, but they should have asked where the views are the worst. This is where the best opportunities lie.

It seems to me that Britain fits that description today. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the UK is set to record the worst economy of the G20 this year.

If that’s not pessimism, I don’t know what is. However, this makes the UK a place where investors following Templeton’s approach might have found a stock to buy.

This is reflected in the valuation of UK equities. Currently, the FTSE 100 has a PER of 11, which is cheaper than the S&P 500 21.

investor pessimism

So where are investors most pessimistic in UK equities? I think the answer is clear real estate.

Rising interest rates have recently weighed on UK property prices. As mortgages became more expensive, demand plummeted.

As a result, real estate prices plummeted. Homebuilder Persimmon and real estate investment trust Segro are among the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks over the past 12 months.

I think this means there is significant investment in UK real estate stocks. Or, as Templeton puts it, buying when others are selling dispiritedly.

stocks to buy

But I’m not looking to buy either Persimmon or Segro. The stock that catches my attention is a brick manufacturer.

Forterra’s stock currently trades for a P/E ratio of 7. And the stock currently has a 7.5% dividend yield.

Because stocks are highly cyclical, difficult economic conditions may reduce earnings and dividends in the short term. But in my opinion, the long-term prospects for this business are bright.

Brick manufacturing in the UK is generally an industry where demand outstrips supply. And Forterra’s strong position in this market leads us to believe it has a bright future.

return on investment

The success of Templeton’s approach speaks for itself. A return of around 15% per year over nearly 40 years is far superior to what investors can expect from index investing.

I’m not saying you can get anything like that. But for investors looking to unearth opportunities in areas others may not want to consider, it shows what is possible.

Additionally, one of the hallmarks of Templeton’s investing style was his willingness to seek out stocks to buy outside the United States. And I think there is an opportunity to find discounts in the UK right now.

Please note that tax treatment varies according to each customer’s individual circumstances and may change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended and does not constitute any form of tax advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2023/05/13/uk-stocks-how-to-turn-10000-into-2000000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos