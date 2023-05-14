How did Britain do at Eurovision 2023?





The big finale of the Eurovision Song Contest aired this evening (May 13th), with Sweden winning in the end.

England sadly didn’t do very well. Contestant of the Year Mae Muller (the last entrant to perform in the evening) came second last with 24 points after taking into account both the jury and the public vote.

Muller entered this year’s competition with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’, following in the footsteps of Sam Ryder, who placed second behind last year’s winner Ukraine.

Londoner Muller was announced as the UK’s 2023 entry last March, at which time she “loved watching Eurovision.” [her] Competing in such a large-scale music competition is just wonderful.”

Speaking more about being selected to represent the UK, the singer told the Eurovision Song Contest Podcast: It’s a competition when I’m with everyone because everyone supports me.”

Speaking more about her songs, the star added, “All of my music is derived from my personal experiences, but I wanted to write something that empowered everyone to get up from their seats.”

This year’s final was presented by Graham Norton, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina, replacing last year’s champions Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and taking place this year in Liverpool.

The UK’s national jury vote was announced earlier this week by Doctor Who star Catherine Tate, who was confirmed as the presenter.

The Eurovision Song Contest is broadcast on BBC One.

