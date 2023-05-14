It has been a week. What does it tell us about 2024?





Eighteen months is an eternity in politics.

But the quick and high-profile events of the past week have set the tone and clarified the stakes in a still-nascent presidential race featuring an incumbent president and a Republican frontrunner that many Americans, according to polls, don’t want as their choice, but can resign himself to accepting.

The week began with a startling, likely outlier poll that showed President Biden losing to both former President Donald J. Trump and his closest presumed top competitor, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Then, in quick succession, a jury verdict held Mr. Trump liable for sexual abuse, a boisterous New Hampshire town hall that brought the lies and bluster of former presidents back into the spotlight, lifting era controls pandemic on the US-Mexico border, and a string of mentions for Mr. DeSantis in Iowa that showed many Republican leaders are open to an alternative to Trump.

All of this has left leaders, strategists and voters of both parties exceptionally anxious.

Were in the middle of a primary that hasn’t even really been formed yet, and meanwhile the opportunity to pound Biden in the dirt with his incompetence is slipping, said Dave Carney, a longtime Republican consultant in the New Hampshire, where the first Republican primary votes will be cast in February. Its scatter right now.

Democrats, who are expected to rally around their flag bearer, have spent the week expressing division on border security and questioning the president on key policy issues.

Strategists pleaded with Democratic voters to overcome their discontent and accept the president as the best they can get.

Live in the real world, urged Stuart Stevens, the longtime Republican political consultant who quit the party when Mr Trump came to power after running for mayor in New Hampshire. If you saw Donald Trump tonight and you don’t support Biden, you help elect Trump. It’s not complicated.

Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a liberal Democrat often willing to say openly what other grassroots Democrats don’t want, laid out a vision for economic renewal in a Friday speech in New Hampshire that pitted the more modest ambitions of the president to his failure to secure the allegiance of working-class white voters whom Mr. Biden has said he is uniquely qualified to win back.

People are so in need of healing, leadership that can unify, Khanna told Democrats at a dinner in Nashua. We don’t need to compromise who we are to find common cause.

In an interview on Saturday, he said it wasn’t meant to be a review. But it was a call for a bolder platform that captures the imagination of working-class Americans and inspires them.

There is no doubt that political predictions so far removed from an election are unreliable. Mr. DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy for the White House, although he and Mr. Trump have circled and entered a ghost contest in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first contests for the presidential nomination republican. Even voters in Iowa tend not to tune into the race until later in the year, noted David Kochel, a longtime Republican consultant from Iowa.

The question remains: where are we?

Simon Rosenberg, who correctly predicted a wave of Democratic activism would blunt the promised red wave of the 2022 midterm elections, said the MAGA scare that fueled Democratic victories in 2018, 2020 and 2022 is not had not diminished until 2024. Rather, abortion bans rolling from state to state across the country, a disheartening upsurge in mass shootings, and a Republican assault on freedom of education will only sharpen those fears, he said.

Mr. Trump’s performance at a CNN town hall on Wednesday night in which the former president repeatedly lied about the 2020 election; mocked E. Jean Carroll, whose charges of sexual abuse and defamation resulted in a $5 million judgment against him; and promised a return to some of his less popular policies has only reiterated why disgruntled Democrats, Independents and Republicans have turned away from the GOP in key states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden’s re-election campaign, now in full swing after his official announcement last month, made the case to reporters after town hall, underscoring Mr Trump’s pride in overthrowing Roe v. Wade; his dismissive view of the economic disaster that could ensue if the federal government does not repay its outstanding debt; its reference to January 6, 2021 as a beautiful day; and its refusal to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 elections.

A Biden campaign adviser suggested that Mr. Trump provided a wealth of material for the attack ads. The campaign began posting videos almost immediately. Mr. DeSantiss super PAC, Never Back Down, called the 70-minute performance over an hour nonsense.

The crucial question for both parties in 2024 is how to retain the voters they have and win back those they have lost.

It’s hard to understand how anyone could vote for Joe Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2024, given that Trump is just going to have more Trumpy, Rosenberg said, adding: I’d still rather be us than them.

Rosenberg’s assessment may explain why 37 Iowa Republican officials, including state Senate Speaker Amy Sinclair and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, endorsed Mr. DeSantis last week, as did New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne.

Republican consultants in both states have said Mr. Trump’s universal name recognition and political personality could give him the highest level of Republican support, but the same factors lower the ceiling on that support, giving Mr. DeSantis and other challengers a real chance of bringing him down. , if they are willing to take it.

The Trump campaign seemed aware of this dynamic last week as it attacked potential rivals, not only those who were clearly preparing to enter the race, but also some who were far from it. On Saturday, Mr. Trump accused Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp of being disloyal, just days after an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggested the governor was keeping his options open.

Mr. DeSantis had his own stumbles out of the gate. His war with Disney provided fodder for rivals who questioned a Republican intrusion into the free market. His signing of a six-week abortion ban and his states’ aggressive censorship of textbooks have raised questions among potential Republican donors and swing voters. But the governor of Florida also has plenty of time to plead his case.

There’s a lot of game left to play, and I don’t see anything gelling at the moment,” Kochel said. There is still plenty of room for candidates who are not named Trump.

What seems to surprise Republicans most is the Democrats’ compliance with Mr. Bidens’ obvious weaknesses. Age and disability are real issues, not Republican talking points, the consultants say.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday showed Mr. Biden losing head-to-head races to Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis by five to six percentage points. Democratic pollsters dismissed those findings, pointing to anomalies such as polls showing Mr. Trump winning outright young voters while dramatically narrowing the gap with Mr. Biden for black and Hispanic votes.

Even so, there was plenty in the poll to undermine Mr. Bidens’ claim that he, more than any other Democrat, can defeat a Republican comeback just as he defeated Mr. Trump in 2020.

Republicans say that is simply not possible.

Mr Carney said the momentum would get worse, not better, as the 2024 campaign took shape. Chaotic scenes on the southwest frontier in coming weeks will inflame Republican voters’ fears of an invasion by illegal immigrants; The Republican National Committee on Friday held the president responsible for 1.4 million fleeing migrants it said had crossed the border and disappeared inside since he took office.

More importantly, the situation on the border could crystallize the feeling among swing voters that Mr. Biden is simply not in control. With erstwhile allies like New York Mayor Eric Adams and incumbent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pleading for help in the face of a flood of migrants, that finding won’t be limited to Republican voters.

The brewing showdown over how to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit threatens to trigger a catastrophic financial crisis as early as next month. And while voters might blame Republicans in Congress at first, the economic turmoil eventually ends up in the president’s lap.

Maybe Mr. Bidens voters won’t go back to Mr. Trump, Republicans agree, but they could just stay home on Election Day.

Democrats keep saying, Oh, Trumps are so bad it doesn’t matter, Kochel said. I don’t know. I think it is important.

