Charlotte Penfold and Paul Pollock set the fastest parkrun times in the UK this weekend (13th May).

Two runners both Paul Pollock and Charlotte Penfold put in a great run this Saturday morning, breaking the men’s and women’s regular winning time barriers of 15 and 17 minutes respectively.

North Sields Polytechnic AC athlete Penfold posted another sub-17 minute time at the Rising Sun parkrun, getting close to her parkrun PB of 16:52 two weeks ago. A year already full of cross-country and road relay performances, the coming summer looks promising for runners in the northeast there and if there is a marathon in 2023, we expect a big PB.

As an Irish Olympic marathoner, Paul Pollock is no stranger to the big stage, but some would say topping the weekly rankings is akin to being selected to represent five big rings. They’re wrong, they’re not, but Saturday morning 2:10 marathon runner Pollock’s 14:29 run in Victoria, Belfast is still a good achievement.

next pack

Daisy Glover ran the second fastest time this week at the Hove Prom with a time of 17:04, while Lucy Charles-Barclay finished third with a time of 17:09. She will almost certainly come out on top given her form at the recent PTO European Open.

Running 15:04 to finish second man at St Albans was home club man James McMurray. McMurray seems to be a member of St Albans Striders and St Albans AC, so the mid-range star knows how to represent. After recording a 1:46.96 800m PB last year and already going strong indoors over 600m and 800m, I don’t think this one-second parkrun PB will be celebrated for the last time in 2023.

Ben Cole and Gavin Tomlinson tied for third with dead heat runs of 15:11 at the Dulwich and Stretford parkruns respectively. We think they should prepare to go to the same event next weekend.

Fastest course?

Gavin had the pleasure of bringing glory to the Stretford parkrun as it was the only event he and Tom Charles both finished in the top 10 and entered twice. Today I called bike forks spoons in another article, so don’t be surprised if I missed one.

men’s ranking

women’s ranking

