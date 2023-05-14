President Harry Truman, known as an anti-Semite, became the champion of Israel





Comment this storyComment

Seventy-five years ago on Sunday, exactly as scheduled at midnight, the first Jewish state in nearly 2,000 years was declared in Jerusalem.

Exactly 11 minutes later, the historic announcement was followed by another: the US government had recognized this newborn state, called Israel.

The first announcement, which coincided with the end of the controversial British Mandate over Palestine, was widely expected. The second was not, even for American officials. Some members of the US delegation to the United Nations were so surprised by President Harry S. Truman’s decision that they burst out laughing:

Why would Truman, a pronounced anti-Semite, choose to become the American godfather of the Israeli state?

Yet of all the momentous decisions that fell on the 33rd American president, dropping the atomic bomb, integrating the armed forces, going to war in Korea, Truman’s decision to recognize Israel is perhaps the most misunderstood. The decision, which launched a fierce international alliance that is now contested, was indeed a long time coming.

How Harry S. Truman went from racism to desegregating the military

The disparagements of Jews and the Jewish people were a common topic in Truman’s private correspondence with his wife and friends, as well as in his conversations, especially when discussing Zionist leaders, and what he felt to be. their undue pressure on him at the end of the British Mandate. approach.

Privately, writes David McCullough in Truman, his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, Truman was a man who, despite his old habits of mouth, could use [an antisemitic slur] or, in a letter to his wife, dismissing Miami as nothing but hotels, gas stations, Hebrews, and shacks.

David Harris, the longtime former CEO of the American Jewish Committee, argued that simply calling Truman an anti-Semite would be grossly unfair, citing Truman’s close friendship with his Jewish Army pal Eddie Jacobson, his respect for Jewish history and his actions as a political leader. .

In his biography, McCullough highlights a Chicago speech given by Truman in 1943, when he was still a U.S. Senator from Missouri and the Nazi extermination apparatus was gathering pace, as evidence of Truman’s pro-Semitic sentiments. The thunderous speech at the United Rally to Demand Rescue of Doomed Jews hinted at his actions to come.

The history of America in its struggle for freedom and the history of the Jews of America are one and the same story. Just talking about the four freedoms isn’t enough, Truman said, in an apparent dig at then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt, where he would serve as vice president. Now is the time to act. No one can any longer doubt the horrific intentions of the Nazi beasts. We know that they are planning the systematic massacre throughout Europe, not only of the Jews but of many other innocent peoples.

Today, not tomorrow, he bellowed in his closing comments, we must do everything humanly possible to provide refuge and a place of safety for all who can be rescued from the hands of Nazi butchers.

Criticized President Truman also chose him to be his running mate in 1944, and Truman assumed the presidency the following April, just weeks into his term as vice president, following Roosevelt’s death. Although he had presided at the end of World War II, Truman and his political advisers were seriously concerned in 1948 about his chances of re-election, and they were right to be. A February Gallup poll suggested he would likely lose to New York Governor Thomas Dewey, the eventual Republican nominee, or one of the other popular alternatives, including General Douglas MacArthur.

Truman’s dwindling odds, McCullough wrote, further encouraged him to recognize Israel. Support for a Jewish homeland was extremely good policy in 1948, he said, perhaps crucial in states as large as Pennsylvania or Illinois and especially in New York where there were 2.5 million Jews. Nor was there any doubt that the Republicans were prepared to do whatever they could for the Jewish cause and for the same reasons.

The Jewish commando who saved his parents from a Nazi concentration camp

But beyond the so-called Jewish vote, McCullough added, there was broad popular support in the United States for a Jewish homeland in 1948. As one would sometimes forget, it was not just American Jews who were moved by the prospect of a new nation. for the Jewish people, it was most of America.

Political and humanitarian concerns and foreign policy were closely and irrevocably linked, wrote McCullough, who died last year. Yet, for Truman, no doubt, humanitarian concerns were paramount.

Secretary of State George Marshall was among those who believed that Truman and his advisers paid too much attention to political and humanitarian concerns in their deliberations on Palestine, rather than strategic concerns. And Marshall told Truman that at the tense Palestine Strategy Conference on May 12, two days before the term expires.

This is pure politics, exclaimed the livid general as Clark Clifford, Truman’s chief political adviser, argued for American recognition at the historic meeting. Marshall rejected Clifford’s argument that Washington would recognize the new Jewish state before Moscow, which six months earlier had backed the UN decision to partition Palestine, laying the groundwork for independence.

Clifford continued with his presentation, as McCullough recounts. No matter what the State Department or anyone else thinks, he said, we are faced with the fact that there must be a Jewish state.

Marshall was impassive. In the most electric moment of the meeting, and the most excruciating for Truman, who revered Marshall, the latter declared that if the president took Clifford’s advice and recognized the state, he would vote against him in November.

The president’s expression, serious from the start, did not change at all, McCullough wrote. He only raised his hand and said that he was fully aware of the difficulties and the dangers involved, as well as the political risks involved, which he himself would run. Truman dismissed the tense meeting, suggesting everyone present is sleeping on the matter.

A nuclear reactor was melting down. Jimmy Carter came to the rescue.

Hence the suspense surrounding Truman’s final decision to recognize the new Jewish state two days later, as well as the shock with which it was received in some diplomatic circles, including the State Department itself. The US delegation to the United Nations was flabbergasted, McCullough said. Some American delegates burst out laughing, thinking the announcement must have been someone’s idea of ​​a joke.

It was not. Jubilation followed in Jerusalem, dancing in the streets of New York, and dismay and anger in Foggy Bottom and the Pentagon and elsewhere, including and especially in the Middle East.

Three quarters of a century later, the decision promises to be capital.

What would have happened if Truman had yielded to Marshall and refused American diplomatic recognition of the Jewish state? Harris, the former head of the AJC, wrote in an email to The Washington Post. Would independence still have been declared on May 14, 1948? Most likely, I believe. The momentum for Jewish sovereignty was in high gear. But recognition added incalculable legitimacy and prestige.

Rare amateur films show rural Jewish life before the Holocaust

Truman considered the pivotal role he played in Jewish history one of his greatest accomplishments. The Israelis wanted him to do even more in the days and months that followed, such as lifting the US arms embargo, but no one could deny his role as guarantor of Israel’s independence. When the Chief Rabbi of Israel later called the White House, he told Truman, God put you in your mother’s womb to be the instrument to bring about the rebirth of Israel after two thousand years. .

In an interview filmed at the Truman Library after his retirement, Truman said he upset many people by recognizing the State of Israel upon its formation. Well, I had been to Potsdam and seen some of the places where the Jews were massacred by the Nazis. Six million Jews were killed outright, men, women and children, by the Nazis.

And I hope, he says, that they will have a homeland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2023/05/13/harry-truman-israel-antisemitic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos