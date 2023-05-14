Increased British pressure to stop oligarch’s abuse lawsuits against critics





Britain is making it harder for the Russian oligarchs to pursue their opponents by tightening the sanctions regime, but free speech advocates say the measures aren’t enough.

The government sanctions enforcement agency implemented a change from 29 April to block the use of frozen funds to pay legal costs related to defamation lawsuits in the UK.

The new rules make it harder for sanctioned individuals and companies to sue journalists for defamation and are part of a broader crackdown on so-called strategic lawsuits against public engagement (Slapps).

According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority, a slap is a legal action used by a powerful person to pursue a violent lawsuit designed to silence an opponent by harassing or intimidating him.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UK targeted more than 1,300 individuals and entities linked to President Vladimir Putin’s regime under sanctions, imposing severe and far-reaching restrictions on those listed.

However, the Office for Financial Sanctions Enforcement (Ofsi), part of the Ministry of Finance, has continued to issue licenses allowing individuals who have been sanctioned under legal representation to use frozen assets to make payments to cover their legal costs.

Ofsi has now amended its Russian and Belarusian Legal Services General License, as it is known, to no longer authorize legal fees in defamation cases.

The invasion of Ukraine brought into sharp focus the use of the legal system by wealthy individuals and companies to intimidate journalists, academics, writers and activists.

Choosing to defend a defamation case carries the threat of endless lawsuits and huge legal costs, sometimes in the millions of pounds, for writers who face financial ruin.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Treasury had granted a license to a British law firm that could take money from Putin’s close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner’s mercenary group, through providence was able to avoid British sanctions.

Prigozhin tried to personally sue Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative website Bellingcat, for libel.

But Russian billionaires have long used the UK’s strict defamation, privacy and data protection laws to keep their activities from being uncovered.

Former Financial Times journalist Catherine Belton and her publisher are suing former Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich after her book Putins People, which examines the Russian president’s rise to power, is published in 2021. has faced numerous defamation lawsuits, including The actions were eventually all settled or withdrawn before trial.

Catherine Belton faces a defamation lawsuit following the publication of her book Putins People at 2021 IBL/Shutterstock.

Ofsi said it would consider using frozen assets by sanctioned individuals to finance defamation cases, which in most cases would not be an appropriate use of the funds, and in many cases would be against the public interest.

In a statement, the government said: We refuse to allow a sanctioned oligarch to tamper with the UK legal system to harass and intimidate journalists, resulting in defamation being excluded from the General License.

License applications are considered on a case-by-case basis, but the default position is to reject these applications, he added.

Britain vowed in July to introduce new legislation to crack down on the practice, including an early dismissal process to scrap worthless cases.

The Ministry of Justice said it would enact the proposed reforms as soon as possible.

But freedom of speech activists fear that parliamentary time is limited until the next general election and that misuse of the legal system by the rich and powerful around the world will continue without legislative reform.

“Obviously, we welcome the government’s repeated commitment to legislation, but when there is still no proposed legislation or reform timeline after nearly a year, we begin to feel a sense of emptiness,” said Susan Cotrie, director of the Center for Foreign Policy, an international affairs think-tank. said.

She added that MoJ consultations last year found that Slapps or their threats were having chilling effect, with some individuals or businesses being placed into no-go zones due to the risk of retaliation.

The Senate Communications and Digital Committee recently sent a letter urging the government to act. Commission chair Lady Tina Stowell said it was important for ministers to introduce specific legislation to deal with Slapps in the round.

The legal profession also strengthened crackdowns. The Solicitors Regulation Authority is currently investigating about 50 Slapp allegations and issued warning notices to law firms last year.

McCue Jury & Partners, a firm representing Higgins, filed a complaint with the SRA against Discreet Law, a firm that claims the Prigozhin suit was Slapp and acted for Prigozhin by March 2022. The SRA has confirmed that it has received the complaint and is investigating.

Discreet Law said: It is public knowledge that Discreet Law LLP acted for Mr Prigozhin and our position is that we always fully comply with our legal and professional obligations. We do not believe it is appropriate to provide additional comments while the SRA inquiry is pending.

The regulator published a thematic review of 25 law firms in Slapps in February and concluded that there are best practices. But there are areas where companies need to do better, he added.

