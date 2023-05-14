Peace, love and gloriously diverse chaos triumphs as UK hosts Eurovision | eurovision





There have been many touching and generous displays of solidarity with Ukraine since the Russian invasion, but none more generous than all of Europe, which came together pretending to like the song Stefania by a group called the Kalush Orchestra at this time last year.

A wave of support from television voters across the continent meant that Ukraine had won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, but in a country unable to host the event this year for obvious reasons, Britain stepped in as a proxy. Last night was the UK’s first Eurovision stage since 1998, warmly received by the city of Liverpool under the slogan United by Music and completely produced by BBC Studios at the Liverpool Arena.

The show opened with Stefania’s reappearance, who made our respectful indulgence easier by distracting the video treatment with an inset shade filmed at the 2012 Olympics. Piano in the drawing room at Windsor Castle, Princess of Wales.

When that was over, it was time to meet the host. The show addressed the question of whether regular BBC commentator Graham Norton should stay in the booth and speak only to British viewers, or take the stage to co-present the show itself, by letting him do both. He gave an introductory speech alongside Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian rock star Julia Sanina before returning to the booth.

As only Eurovision can do, the show kicks off with Gaga-Dada kick drum funk from Austria’s Teya & Salena, a duo singing along with Poes about being possessed by Edgar Allan Poe (Chorus: Poe! Poe! Poe, Poe, Poe!) It has been. A face rendered in glowing red pixels on a screen 50 feet behind them. Mel Giedroyc fills in the voice-over as Norton climbs the stairs, saying the signature dance move is coming. Aunt Gladys, do some calf stretches.

Norton is audibly breathless as he introduces the second act, Portugal. After that, he and Eurovision settled into their rhythms, songs offering a modern mix of mechanized modern pop that had long gone out of fashion and baffled local oddities.

Norton, who once again masterfully nailed the sweet Mickey take perfected by the late Terry Wogan, helped us get through it all. Kindly praising some of the less innovative actions and also gently satirizing the presentation while slyly ignoring Ran. Part of the presentation team.

The first giants came in the form of Sweden, and their competitor Laurin relentlessly imprinted the power ballad’s refrain despite being bedridden for most of the gig. . Before the start of the competition, the bookies had it as a direct fight between Sweden and Finland. Finland has spent a week tweeting memes featuring plastic green bolero sleeves, with everyone from the Ministry of Economy to the Ateneum Museum of Art. Krij wears them at night, sporting the strong, happy techno of his song Cha Cha Cha, and mastering the choreography to turn the human centipede of bright red-clad ballroom dancers into long nice horses.

Besides Austria, Belgium was also entertaining the crowds with its lovable divas discos that would have filled gay club floors around 1992. an Italian inspirational ballad that could be a hero’s epiphany showtopper in the third act of a mid-level musical; And with lyrics about Norway, a warrior who rules the North and South Seas, sung by Alessandra in a gold crown and shoulder-padded green tunic, it sounded like a Game of Thrones spin-off theme, where everything happens over three episodes. speed.

The wildcards were Croatia and Mama!, a thumping terrace anthem sung by a quintet of strong men wearing fuchsia lipstick, handlebar mustaches, and trench coats ditched to reveal plain vests and trousers. It looked like the result of someone being strapped to die in a high-security prison cell with PCP right before the trailblazers who rule the murder syndicate took the stage at a Christmas talent show.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join This Is Europe

From identity to economy to environment, the stories and debates that matter most to Europeans

“,”newsletterId”:”this-is-europe”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you This is Europe every week”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information about charities, online advertising and sponsored content. Information may be included. by external parties. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Among the contestants, the star was Waddingham. Waddingham made the semi-finals to the excitement of her fans, who are also professional broadcasters, with her perfection, even though her theater and TV actors, who lacked her performance experience, instantly elevated her to the status of her Eurovision camp. hosted cult heroine. Waddingham didn’t have many opportunities to showcase her swaggering, fashionable and raucous charms to international audiences in her infancy, and Giedroyc unfortunately commented on her unexpected catchphrase: Vous ne pouvez pas voters pay for their right to vote! Doc code? But as the night progressed, Waddingham’s maniacal enthusiasm unleashed.

Voting was formal. After about five minutes of jury voting from all the other countries, Sweden was the clear winner, and unfortunately Ukraine’s poor effort was far behind, with Britain’s monotonous, all-too-explicit Eurovision-y songs. But Waddingham and Norton appeared on camera, and an increasingly slacker and funnier Giedroyc appeared in correspondence, but they succeeded on our behalf.

Like an extra on The Mandalorian, Loreen donned her complex skin-tight taupe, threw on one more hair and nail extension, and celebrated her victory. Peace, love, and gloriously diverse chaos have also been conquered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/may/14/peace-love-and-gloriously-diverse-chaos-triumph-as-uk-hosts-eurovision The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos